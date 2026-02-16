A woman went to Twin Peaks for the very first time, only to be surprised by a great experience. TikTok content creator Eleanor (@eleanorcaps) didn’t know what to expect when going to the restaurant chain on a double date. Recognizing that she wasn’t the restaurant’s “target audience,” she felt a bit apprehensive. But she ended up loving the restaurant’s theme, her waitress, and the food.

“I’m not their target audience,” Eleanor said. “Considering that, I had a great time. … The service was great. … It being like a lodge was also super cool. I understand why people like Twin Peaks.”

Eleanor’s Experience at Twin Peaks

When Eleanor went into Twin Peaks, she immediately recognized that she wasn’t part of the restaurant’s core demographic. She and three others headed inside the restaurant as part of a double date, and she quickly realized that the experience was more welcoming than she thought.

For one, her waitress was incredibly kind and accommodating. Eleanor said that she loved their table, creating a more positive experience overall. She also said that the food and general decor were both amazing, specifically adding that the food was “fire.”

She seemingly still felt a bit out of place as a straight woman going to Twin Peaks, but she added that she’d “highly recommend” the restaurant.

Do a Lot of Women Go to Twin Peaks?

Eleanor may have seemed surprised to be welcomed at Twin Peaks, but other people weren’t. That’s because many women actually enjoy going to the restaurant chain. The food is apparently much better than that of other similar chains, and many of the restaurant’s locations have high reviews.

“There are a lot of straight girls that go to Twin Peaks FYI. The food is actually good,” said one commenter. “And then factoring women going with men, my wife and every female we know has no issue going there.”

Other commenters echoed the sentiment, saying that food options like the cinnamon toast cheesecake and the double-stacked brisket nachos were worth stopping by for. Not everyone who goes to Twin Peaks does so to ogle the waitresses, then. Others are stopping by for food, beers, or a consistent location.

What Is a ‘Safe Table’?

Some commenters referred to Eleanor and her friends as a “safe table,” which is one reason why they had such a positive experience. But what does it mean to be a safe table?

Based on the context clues left in the post, a “safe table” is a table that is less likely to be boisterous, rowdy, or overall unsafe for servers. In essence, it’s a table that a server might feel more comfortable serving.

While many customers don’t go to Twin Peaks because of the waitresses’ uniforms, there are many who do. Restaurants like Twin Peaks do have internal policies to protect their staff from customer-employee harassment, which can practically assist with safety. But servers at Twin Peaks have come out saying that they were demeaned, harassed, and forced into their uniforms, adding that they had negative experiences working for the restaurant chain.

Some servers enjoy their experience at Twin Peaks, but others don’t. The experience can vary from location to location. But there are tables that can make servers in general feel extremely safe and comfortable just by ordering normally and enjoying the restaurant’s “vibes” rather than acting in ways that create negative experiences.

AllHipHop reached out to Eleanor via TikTok direct message and Twin Peaks via email for comment. We’ll let you know if either party responds.