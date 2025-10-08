Donald Trump Said “Puff Daddy” Asked For Pardon After Conviction

Trump Confirms Combs Reached Out
Sean Combs requested a presidential pardon from Donald Trump after being sentenced to four years in federal prison for prostitution-related charges, but the former president declined to commit.
Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump acknowledged the Hip-Hop mogul’s request.
“A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy. He has asked me for a pardon,” Trump said.
Combs, 55, was convicted on two federal counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. He began serving his sentence immediately following the ruling on Friday.
Trump’s History With Combs May Complicate Pardon
Trump’s response to the pardon request has been vague. In a Newsmax interview from August, he said, “Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent. Probably. I was very friendly with him, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile, and it’s hard. So, I don’t know, it’s more difficult.”
That comment suggests Trump may be weighing personal history with Combs as part of his decision. During Trump’s presidency, Combs was publicly critical of the administration, which could affect the former president’s willingness to grant clemency.
No Decision Yet On Combs Or Maxwell
Trump has not announced any final decision regarding Combs’ request. The subject of pardons came up again when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Trump if he would consider granting clemency to Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving time for sex trafficking minors tied to Jeffrey Epstein.
“I’d have to take a look at it,” Trump said. “I wouldn’t consider it or not consider it. I don’t know anything about it. I will speak to the DOJ.”
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Maxwell’s appeal on Monday.
Combs Begins Four-Year Sentence
Combs’ sentencing on Friday marked a significant legal moment for the music executive. As of now, there is no indication from Trump that he plans to move forward with a pardon for Combs or Maxwell.