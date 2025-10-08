Donald Trump Said “Puff Daddy” Asked For Pardon After Conviction

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy asked Donald Trump for a pardon after his conviction on prostitution charges but the former president offered no commitment.

Trump Confirms Combs Reached Out

Sean Combs requested a presidential pardon from Donald Trump after being sentenced to four years in federal prison for prostitution-related charges, but the former president declined to commit.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump acknowledged the Hip-Hop mogul’s request.

“A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy. He has asked me for a pardon,” Trump said.

Combs, 55, was convicted on two federal counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. He began serving his sentence immediately following the ruling on Friday.

Trump’s History With Combs May Complicate Pardon

Trump’s response to the pardon request has been vague. In a Newsmax interview from August, he said, “Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent. Probably. I was very friendly with him, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile, and it’s hard. So, I don’t know, it’s more difficult.”

That comment suggests Trump may be weighing personal history with Combs as part of his decision. During Trump’s presidency, Combs was publicly critical of the administration, which could affect the former president’s willingness to grant clemency.

Newsmax: Sean Diddy Combs. Would you consider pardoning him?



Trump: “Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent…Probably hmm. You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great. Seemed like a nice guy”(August) pic.twitter.com/8zqCXgVO4L — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 3, 2025

No Decision Yet On Combs Or Maxwell

Trump has not announced any final decision regarding Combs’ request. The subject of pardons came up again when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Trump if he would consider granting clemency to Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving time for sex trafficking minors tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

“I’d have to take a look at it,” Trump said. “I wouldn’t consider it or not consider it. I don’t know anything about it. I will speak to the DOJ.”

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Maxwell’s appeal on Monday.

Combs Begins Four-Year Sentence

Combs’ sentencing on Friday marked a significant legal moment for the music executive. As of now, there is no indication from Trump that he plans to move forward with a pardon for Combs or Maxwell.