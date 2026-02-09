A man had to throw away $35 worth of DoorDash food the moment it arrived at his doorstep. The reason why? There was quite a bit of dog hair attached to his delivery.

TikTok content creator Hunter (@hunterp1017) noticed that a photo of his delivery was sitting on a giant bag of dog food. When “Pocahontas” came to deliver his order, he realized that it was covered in dog hair, which made the delivery feel unsanitary. But what made it worse was how the man delivered his food. “Pocahontas” let his dog, which was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle, bite and tear at Hunter’s dinner.

Later, Hunter went to check the contents of his bags, noticing obvious quality issues that would make his food unsafe to eat. Posting to his platform, Hunter said that he “won’t be ordering from DoorDash again” after the experience. His video now has 570,000 viewers, with others adding their thoughts or even defending DoorDash by saying drivers aren’t “all bad apples.”

Hunter’s DoorDash Experience

When Hunter decided to order from DoorDash, he did so because he wasn’t feeling well. He had an incredibly rough day at work and was hoping for a pick-me-up to lighten his day.

The content creator noted that he doesn’t usually order DoorDash because it’s “so expensive.” DoorDash deliveries typically come with an additional service fee and food delivery fee, alongside other costs depending on the order location and the size of the order. Then, there’s adding a tip, which is usually somewhere between 15% and 20% of the base order.

When Hunter got an alert that his food was picked up, he looked at a photo supplied by the Dasher. There, he saw a concerning amount of dog hair in the car where his drink and food were.

Hunter sat at his kitchen window waiting for the order. And that’s when a Dasher named “Pocahontas” arrived. “Pocahontas steps out,” Hunter said. “Pocahontas is a six-foot-two, six-foot-three Black dude, and he’s reaching in to get my food. … He gets out of the car; he has my food bag. As he’s pulling the bag out, the dog is literally sticking his nose in my food bag and biting at the bag, and he’s, like, trying to get, like, get the bag away from the dog.”

Hunter Examines His DoorDash Order

Hunter went outside to meet the man, already knowing he didn’t want to eat the food.

“So, I walk out to the car. I get my mango drink. Look at this [expletive] when I get inside. As you can see right here, this was in the cup,” Hunter said, while directly pointing toward a dog hair floating in his beverage. “Now, the restaurant, for some reason, didn’t put a seal over the top of the cup, and I did say something to them about it, too. But that’s dog hair sitting on top.”

Later, Hunter urged other DoorDash drivers to have some “common courtesy” when delivering orders.

“Everybody has their own opinion, but if you’re gonna deliver people’s food and do stuff like that, have some common courtesy, and understand that not everybody wants dog hair all on their stuff,” he added.

Viewers had their own horrifying encounters to share in the video’s comments section, ranging from drinks being consumed and refilled before making it to a person’s doorstep to drivers eating half of the order before it arrives.

“I work in a kitchen,” one commenter shared. “I wish we could tell the stories we have of DoorDash drivers and get people to stop ordering. We’ve seen people use their children to pick up the food, drink drinks and refill them, straight up tell us their going to eat the food in the car, leave half the order behind because they can’t follow the sign that says to check in with staff before taking order (we keep the hot food in a warmer and the cold separate so it doesn’t get hot), grab the complete wrong order, come in smelling so bad I can’t imagine the condition of their car. We seal our bags and have switched to only bottles for drinks to avoid the drinking and refilling situation, but I certainly won’t be ordering through DoorDash.”

Another commenter shared that they would never purchase meals from DoorDash, considering how uncleanly people can be.

“If I can’t go buy something I won’t eat,” they stated. “I’m not spending $25… for a McDonald’s meal or letting someone else other than the person making my food handle it. Some people are just not clean.”

Should Hunter Report the Situation to DoorDash?

Viewers urged Hunter not to see it as an issue with all DoorDash drivers. Instead, they recommended seeing it as an issue with just one person.

“Report it all to DoorDash,” added one viewer. “I’ve done this for years. I don’t mess with food, I’m clean and presentable, my car is always clean and smelling clean and I don’t have pets…I can’t do the hair all over the place.”

But, in the past, other customers have had issues reporting complaints to DoorDash. Customer support does not always support refunds or redeliveries, especially if the customer technically received their order.

DoorDash customer support has previously rejected claims of customers receiving the wrong items, such as a customer ordering Arby’s and getting cough syrup at their doorstep. That leads some platform users to rely on chargebacks.

Hunter says he intended to report the order because he wanted his money back. It is unclear whether he got it.

