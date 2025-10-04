EXCLUSIVE: Convicts Diddy & Disgraced MAGA Billionaire Plot AI Platform From Jail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy and Miles Guo plan to launch an AI project from prison aimed at helping youth and ex-offenders, according to a court letter filed before sentencing.

Diddy and Miles Guo Pitch AI Support Platform From Prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Miles Guo, both incarcerated at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, are working together on a proposed artificial intelligence platform aimed at helping at-risk youth and formerly incarcerated individuals.

The collaboration between the Hip-Hop mogul and the Chinese billionaire—also known as Ho Wan Kwok—was revealed in a court filing from Guo, who described their shared vision for a digital tool focused on emotional rehabilitation and community support.

“I have had multiple conversations with him, and they have been peaceful, enlightening and motivational,” Guo wrote. “He really cares about his name and his reputation.”

Combs Convicted on Prostitution Charges

Combs was convicted in July on two counts of transportation for prostitution. Prosecutors accused him of organizing sex parties involving escorts and drugs. He was cleared of more serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, following an eight-week trial.

Guo Convicted in $1 Billion Fraud Scheme

Guo, who was convicted in July 2024 for running a massive investment fraud, has not yet been sentenced. Last month, a federal judge ordered him to forfeit $1.3 billion in assets, including luxury homes, yachts and vehicles. According to Reuters, it’s one of the largest financial crime penalties ever issued in New York.

In his letter to the judge, Guo praised Combs’ behavior during their time in custody. “He personally asks me that when we are released we can create an AI platform so that we can help the people,” Guo wrote.

AI Project Aims to Help Youth and Ex-Offenders

The proposed platform would offer support to young people, returning citizens and musicians looking for direction. Guo said the two men often discuss how to give back and use their past mistakes as lessons for others.

“We talk about how to give back to society, to speak their minds freely and help the young generation from the mistakes he has learned from,” Guo wrote.

Despite their vastly different backgrounds—Combs as a global music icon and Guo as a political exile and convicted fraudster—the two appear to have found common ground in their desire to use their experiences for public benefit.

Legal Supporters Call for Leniency, Judge Doesn’t Buy It

Guo’s sentencing date remains pending. His letter, however, paints Combs as someone seeking redemption through leadership and future planning.

“Because he has seen what this can do to your family and walking through the hell of this darkness, he almost found his light again,” Guo wrote.

Whether the AI platform ever becomes reality is unclear. But the correspondence offers a rare look at how two inmates are trying to transform their incarceration into something constructive.

On Friday (October 3), Combs was sentenced to four years in prison.