EXCLUSIVE: Sir Jinx Takes T.I. To Court Over “Dope” Profits

Lawsuit Filed in Pasadena Over Unpaid Music Royalties

Sir Jinx filed a federal lawsuit in Pasadena accusing T.I.’s label Grand Hustle LLC of failing to pay more than $800,000 in royalties for the 2016 track “Dope.” The Los Angeles producer says he co-wrote and co-produced the song but never received a cent.

The complaint, filed on September 28, 2025, claims Grand Hustle violated copyright law and several other statutes by distributing and profiting from the track without providing Jinx with proper compensation or accounting.

Jinx Says He Was Credited But Never Paid

According to the filing, Jinx—born Anthony Wheaton—registered the song through his company Goonz Skwad Music and was listed as a co-creator. “Dope,” which features Marsha Ambrosius, appeared on T.I.’s album The Dime Trap and was promoted as a collaboration with Dr. Dre.

Despite being credited, Jinx claims he never received royalty payments or financial disclosures. His legal team sent a formal demand letter to Grand Hustle in November 2022, but the label allegedly ignored it.

Five Legal Claims Against Grand Hustle

The lawsuit outlines five causes of action: copyright infringement, conversion, breach of good faith, unjust enrichment, and failure to provide accounting. The complaint accuses Grand Hustle of exploiting the track without authorization and benefiting from Jinx’s contributions while withholding his share of the revenue.

The suit states the label “copied, distributed, and exploited” the song in violation of his exclusive rights under federal copyright law (17 U.S.C. 106). It also alleges the company “acted in bad faith” by keeping the profits and refusing to pay.

Damages Sought Exceed $800,000

Jinx is asking the court to award him more than $800,000 in compensatory damages, along with statutory damages, restitution, interest, and attorneys’ fees. He also wants a full accounting of profits earned from the song’s release, which was distributed through Universal Music Group.

West Coast Hip-Hop Veteran Crossed Into Southern Sound

A longtime figure in West Coast Hip-Hop, Jinx rose to prominence in the late 1980s as part of C.I.A. with Ice Cube. He later helped craft Ice Cube’s early solo projects AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted and Death Certificate and has produced for Xzibit, Yo-Yo, Too Short, and Kool G Rap.

His work on “Dope” marked a rare foray into Southern Hip-Hop, but Jinx says he was ultimately excluded from the financial rewards.

As of now, Grand Hustle has not responded to the lawsuit in U.S. District Court.