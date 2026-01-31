FedEx worker throws 48-inch crate on South Carolina woman’s dog. Now the poor baby can barely walk

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‘The John wick in me would have come out quick.’

Apparently, it’s not just cars on the road you need to keep your dogs safe from, but also FedEx workers. A woman explains how a FedEx worker hurt her dog in a viral video. The dog’s state has hundreds demanding she take legal action.

Susie (@susiesunshyne) seems to be some kind of pet rescuer in South Carolina. She has filled her page with dogs and comments about needing resources to help take care of them. Susie seems to have gotten a van to transport the dogs she rescues and seems to be a crazy dog lady—in the best way.

It is unclear exactly who Susie is, as there are no pictures of her on her page, and her icon seems to be AI-generated. However, it seems that many have trusted Susie enough to send donations to some of the dogs she posts about. Recently, Susie posted about a dog named Bella in a clip that has garnered 1.7 million views and 61,700 likes as of this writing.

Bella: Injured After an Encounter With a FedEx Driver

A recently posted video shows Bella, a black dog, limping in a yard. The text overlay reads, “Thanks FedEx for throwing a 48” crate on a dog from inside your truck.” The caption reads, “I got four crates delivered for the upcoming trip. The delivery person threw them from the truck and onto a dog that wasn’t barking or even that close. #fedexsucks.”

There are over 1,200 comments, many of them concerned about Bella’s state.

“I hope you contacted FedEx and filed a formal complaint against the driver. that’s animal cruelty,” says one comment.

“As a fed ex driver that is appalling,” someone else chimes in. “I look forward to every dog i meet. big or small…friendly or aggressive. they are better than most people and love unconditionally. this upsets me to my core.”

“They are supposed to have cameras I’d report this that driver should be fired I’m a delivery driver myself and I’ve never once thrown anything at an animal I treat the pets and the property with respect at all times,” another says.

Is FedEx Hurting People’s Pets a Trend?

It seems that Susie is not alone. Other people have reported that FedEx drivers have hurt their dogs. A Tennessee family says a FedEx driver hit their dog and didn’t check on the animal, as reported by People in 2024.

A person in the family explained, “When [the driver] was leaving, he didn’t bother to stop or look to see. I mean, he clearly [saw the dog]. He looked over in the video and turned back. And he just kept on going even after he hit him; he never stopped. And my aunt and uncle actually witnessed him flying up our driveway and almost hit their dog as well.”

Even more tragically, in the summer of 2025, a Texas family reported and caught on video a FedEx driver hitting their dog. The impact, unfortunately, resulted in the dog’s death, as reported by a local news channel.

While in an update video, Susie states that Bella is doing better, it is still unacceptable for this kind of abuse to happen.

AlHipHop has reached out to FedEx for comment via email and to Susie via TikTok direct message and comment. We will update this story if either party responds.