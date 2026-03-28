Florida woman orders milkshake on DoorDash. Then she proves why drivers should decline additional orders: ‘This whole multiple stops thing is getting out of hand’

‘Why tf are they allowing multiple stops in the first place?’

Don’t you just love DoorDash? For a few extra dollars, you can get food from your favorite restaurant right at your door. However, this Florida customer shows how it’s not always rainbows and sunshine. Sometimes, your order might arrive in less-than-ideal condition.

Alexis (@alexisk0777) was excited to eat her DoorDash order. Unfortunately, some items in her order didn’t make it to her house exactly as expected.

In a video detailing the experience, Alexis stands by the sink and pours a watery milkshake down the drain.

“When you doordashed a milkshake but the driver had ‘multiple stops along the way’ and now it’s trash and they won’t refund,” the video’s text overlay reads.

Viewers Weigh in on Soupy DoorDash Milkshake

The video has over 2.4 million views and 2,000 comments. Viewers have all kinds of things to say about Alexis’ situation.

“‘If you want fresh food go get it yourself’ I’m paying extra for delivery and tipping, I expect good quality food,” one comment says.

“Don’t doordash ice-cream,” says another.

“First mistake : ordering milkshake on DoorDash,” points out a different comment.

“‘Why would you doordash ice cream’…um because I can and its on the menu?” someone else shares.

“This whole multiple stops thing is getting out of hand!” says a comment with over 27,000 likes.

DoorDash Routed Deliveries

So, what is the deal with DoorDash drivers making multiple stops before delivering your order? It’s something called “routed deliveries.” According to a DoorDash support page, “A routed delivery is a group of three or more orders with a single pickup location and multiple drop off points along a route.” This same support page explains that routed deliveries can have anywhere between three and 10 stops from one pick-up location. Therefore, it’s no wonder Alexis’ milkshake arrived melted.

There are tons of comments online about the inconvenience of Routed Deliveries for customers. A Reddit thread captures the frustrations of one customer who tips at least 25% on their orders and got their order pretty late.

“Lately everytime I order I’m told my order is on my way… BUT the dasher is going to do another order first. Is this a new thing? I pay a huge amount of fees and I’m a very good tipper.. minimum 25%.. usually higher, depends on how far I know dasher has to drive from restaurant. I thought good tip means better service right,” says u/tudorprincess1976.

A DoorDasher responds, explaining how that isn’t exactly how it all works.

“Don’t blame the drivers. Blame doordash. They give them to us two at a time and give us times by which each order needs to be delivered by. And if you don’t keep certain statistics, then they don’t give you any good orders,” a self-described Dasher responds.

A Somewhat Happy Ending?

Alexis updated the video’s caption to let viewers know she eventually did get a refund.

“Update: we got a refund and the driver kept her 10$ tip. my mom ordered the milkshake as part of a kids meal so it’s no big deal just found this video funny. Good soup i guess lesson learned no need to hate on anyone guys,” Alexis says.

AllHipHop has reached out to Alexis for comment via TikTok direct message and email and to DoorDash via email. We will update this story if either party responds.

@alexisk0777 update: we got a refund and the driver kept her 10$ tip😎. my mom ordered the milkshake as part of a kids meal so it’s no big deal just found this video funny. Good soup i guess🫠 lesson learned no need to hate on anyone guys❤️ ♬ STRIPPING IN THE CLUB HNM MEGAMIX – LEOPARD