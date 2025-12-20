‘I’ve tested the theory’: Florida husband keeps putting Lululemon clothing in the dryer. So he comes up with a creative solution

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‘The list goes on and on.’

Lululemon fans to the front. This Florida woman’s husband has a message for everyone who has an item from the athleisure brand. His message might just add some years to your favorite leggings.

Lululemon, founded in 1998, has become a top competitor in the athleisure game. Coming into the industry at least a decade before many of the other well known athleisure brands like Fabletics, Athleta and Alo, the Lululemon brand and product has some aspects that make it stand out.

The company brands its products as giving performance returns and has several proprietary fabrics that make it stand out amongst the competition, according to Healthline.

Recently, a woman living in Florida posted a video of her husband’s effort to make sure he’s taking care of her Lululemon items.

Florida Husband’s Hack for Keeping Lululemon Out of the Dryer

“My husband put this on the dryer to remind himself,” TikTok creator Amanda (@dramandadelivers) writes in the caption to her video. The video then shows a dryer with a sign that says “Do NOT Put Lululemon Clothes in the Dryer.” Amanda’s video has 437 comments and 1,100,000 views.

In the comment section several people weigh in about their Lululemon care routines. Some are surprised to hear this advice, others, not so much.

“I have so much Lululemon and it all goes in the dryer and never had an issue,” wrote one viewer.

“Guys, I’ve tested the theory and they pill either way!” a second viewer said.

“My LuLu always goes in dryer. It’s fine,” a third argued.

“Lululemon, Aritzia, anything black, anything with cotton. The list goes on and on,” says another person seemingly exhausted by all the laundry care steps.

Lululemon themselves responded to this video stating, “Our version of a haunted house.”

In another video, Amanda shows a pair of her tights with lints and shriveled up after the dryer. “Never will I ever again,” she captions this video.

Should You Avoid Putting Athleisure in the Dryer?

Athleisure, things like tights, sports bras and stretch workout clothes in general, tend to be made from elastics. Whether that’s the elastic in the band of a sports bra or the waist band of leggings, elastics give your athleisure pieces the snap it needs in the right place.

Overtime, the dryer can diminish that snap. “The heat of a dryer is not good for performance fabric; it can diminish its look, feel, and stretch which will interfere with your yoga practice and other exercise routines,” says Heritage Park Laundry.

Dryers use high heat temperatures and friction, created by clothes rubbing against each other, air drying gives your garments a gentler route to be water free.

To extend the life of your garments, Lululemon’s product care instructions page recommends the following:

Wash product in cold water with similar fabrics and colours (avoid cotton fabrics and towels)

Avoid using fabric softeners as they can interfere with the technical capabilities of our fabrics

Hang items to dry

All Hip Hop has reached out to Lululemin for comment via their media contact form and to Amanda via TikTok message and comment.