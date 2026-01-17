‘You see the way she treated the Glambot guy? What is she going to do to me?’: Sign language interpreter didn’t think anyone would catch her joke about JLo at the Golden Globes. She was wrong

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A sign language interpreter made a quick-witted joke about Jennifer Lopez’s bronzer at the Golden Globes on TikTok. But, she didn’t expect the video to go viral or attract so much attention.

Cat Sullivan (@cantedcat), a TikTok content creator with an impressive 32,000 followers, posted a relatively humorous clip joking about how much bronzer Jennifer Lopez put on for the Golden Globes. Within a matter of days, however, her video amassed 6.1 million viewers. Despite the fact that many commenters were laughing along, Sullivan later clarified that she was “scared” of evoking the wrath of Lopez or the superstar’s followers, creating a few additional posts that continuously praise Lopez and say that it was all in good humor.

But why is Sullivan a bit fearful of her joke going viral? And what’s been the internet’s take on Lopez’s look for the 2026 Golden Globes?

How Much Bronzer Did Jennifer Lopez Actually Have On During the Golden Globes?

Lopez went to the Golden Globes wearing a vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer dress, and according to the internet, a touch too much bronzer.

In photos and videos of Lopez before the event, her bronzer and makeup looked fine. But once she got to the Golden Globes, which had completely different lighting, it became apparent that her makeup may have been a bit oversaturated. At least, according to viewers like Sullivan.

This became noticeable to many viewers when they saw her Glambot, a longstanding tradition at The Academy Awards, The Grammys, Golden Globes, The Emmys, and People’s Choice Awards.

Why Are People Hating Jennifer Lopez’s General Demeanor at the Golden Globes?

Sullivan’s joke may be lighthearted, but there’s a swarm of people who think Lopez deserved the criticism for how she apparently treated “the Glambot guy” at the Golden Globes.

Many commenters pointed out that Lopez was apparently ice cold to Cole Walliser, who has created “Glambot” videos for the awards ceremony since 2016. “She was rude as [expletive] just to look HORRIBLE,” said one viewer.

Wallsier’s team reportedly posted a minimally edited version of Lopez’s “Glambot” video, which made some viewers assume that there was tension between the two during their brief red carpet intermission. In his TikTok video, Lopez seemingly does not acknowledge Wallsier’s presence, although she did listen to his instructions and turned for him when he asked.

Wallsier’s fans compared that to his interaction with Lisa, an incredibly well-known K-pop rapper who stopped to have a conversation with the Canadian video producer. When looking at the two videos side-by-side, it could make Lopez seem somewhat dismissive.

There were also some fans who compared it to Ariana Grande’s Glambot, saying, “just came from Ariana Grande Glambot interaction in the 2020 Grammys with the same dude that’s in this video, and man the contrast is insane. Ariana was so nice, like it really isn’t hard to at least acknowledge the person filming you.”

But, it doesn’t appear as though Wallsier seemed phased by his interaction with Lopez, moving very quickly to other priorities at the event.

Has Lopez Had Other Cold or Rude Interactions Before?

Sullivan joked about the fact that she was “scared” of Lopez, and while there isn’t technically a reason to be, it seems that the star has had quite a few cold moments before 2026.

Lopez famously fired multiple of her assistants for quoting the “South Park” episode “Fat Butt and Pancake Head” in her vicinity. While understandable considering the show used racist stereotypes to portray her, it still rubbed many fans the wrong way. She’s also clapped back at critics onstage and in interviews, albeit with grace and a relatively humorous tone. During a period of arguable “floppagedon,” however, the incredibly famous star seemingly has never had as many haters. And now, commenters are unfortunately referring to her as the new Poot Lovato, adding fuel to the flames.

AllHipHop reached out to Sullivan, Wallsier, and Jennifer Lopez’s general contact via email for comment.