Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Was Cause Of Her Brain Aneurysm & Psoriasis

Kim Kardashian said her relationship with Kanye West felt emotionally confining and revealed her psoriasis returned from the stress of their divorce.

Kardashian Opens Up About Emotional Toll of Marriage

Kim Kardashian compared her marriage to Kanye West to Stockholm syndrome during the season seven premiere of The Kardashians, saying the relationship left her emotionally drained and physically affected.

Speaking from Los Angeles, Kardashian reflected on the psychological weight of her eight-year marriage, which ended in 2022. “I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help (him),” she said. “It is so f**king sad. I should’ve stuck it out or I could’ve helped,” she continued. “This was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally.”

Stockholm syndrome refers to a psychological condition where victims form emotional attachments to their abusers. Kardashian used the term to describe the emotional entrapment she experienced during her time with West.

Divorce Stress Triggered Psoriasis Flare-Up

While filming her upcoming legal drama All’s Fair, Kardashian said the stress from her divorce caused her psoriasis to return. “I haven’t had (skin condition) psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” she said. “I mean, I have psoriasis again. I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”

Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that can be triggered by stress. Kardashian has been public about her struggles with the disease in the past.

Co-Parenting Claims Addressed

Kardashian also responded to speculation that she’s been keeping their children—North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6—from West. She denied the rumors and said the narrative online doesn’t match her reality.

“That’s not my reality. This person – we have four kids together,” she said. “It’s very confusing, because it’ll be all this talk on the Internet of like, ‘I’m keeping the kids.’ He’s never once called and asked (to see them). But then I’ll wake up, and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids.”

She added, “When it’s not true and not rational, I just have to… I can’t engage all the time. It’s a divorce – not a kidnapping.”

Kardashian and West finalized their divorce in November 2022. The split followed years of public tension and media scrutiny. For more on how public figures manage the emotional fallout of divorce, The Washington Post explored the psychological toll of celebrity breakups.