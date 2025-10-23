Mafia Scheme Rocks NBA; Results In Arrest Of Trailblazers’ Head Coach, Miami Heat Guard

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Terry Rozier was arrested in Miami after federal officials linked him to a multi-state gambling scheme involving rigged NBA games and Mafia-backed betting operations.

Miami Heat Guard Charged in Federal Sports Gambling Investigation

Terry Rozier was arrested Thursday in Miami after being named in a federal investigation into a sprawling illegal sports betting ring that allegedly involved NBA insiders and organized crime networks operating across 11 states.

The Miami Heat guard is one of 34 individuals charged in the FBI-led operation, which includes accusations of wire fraud, racketeering and game manipulation. Prosecutors claim Rozier provided inside information to co-conspirators who then placed large bets on NBA games.

According to the federal indictment, Rozier informed an associate on March 23, 2023—while still with the Charlotte Hornets—that he would fake an injury and exit the game early. He left the court just nine minutes into the matchup, enabling the group to place a $200,000 bet against his projected performance.

Rozier’s Absence From Season Opener Raises Questions

The 31-year-old missed the Heat’s season opener Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic, citing a hamstring issue. That absence now looms larger following his arrest and the allegations tied to the betting conspiracy.

Rozier, currently in his 11th NBA season, has played 665 games and averaged 13.9 points. His current contract with Miami runs through 2026 and is worth over $97 million.

FBI Details Scope of Multi-State Operation

FBI Director Kash Patel called the case “historic” and confirmed the investigation remains ongoing.

“This is an illegal gambling operation and sports rigging operation that spanned the course of years. The FBI led a coordinated takedown across 11 states to arrest over 30 individuals today responsible for this case, which is very much ongoing,” Patel said during a press conference.

Christopher Raia, assistant director of the FBI’s New York Field Office, said the betting ring included 13 members and associates of major Mafia families, along with current and former NBA personnel.

Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones Also Named

Chauncey Billups, head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers and former NBA Finals MVP, was also arrested in connection to the investigation. He faces charges tied to a high-stakes poker ring allegedly backed by members of the Bonanno, Gambino, Genovese and Lucchese crime families.

Billups, 49, coached Portland in its season opener against Minnesota on Wednesday night. He was taken into custody less than 24 hours later.

Federal prosecutors said the poker games were rigged using tampered shuffling machines and X-ray devices capable of reading cards, allowing the group to defraud players of millions.

“The fraud is mind-boggling. It’s not hundreds of dollars. It’s not thousands of dollars. It’s not tens of thousands of dollars. It’s not even millions of dollars. We’re talking about tens of millions of dollars in fraud and theft and robbery,” Patel said.

Also charged was former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones, who prosecutors say participated in the same betting ring as Rozier.

NBA Yet to Respond as Legal Process Begins

The NBA has not issued disciplinary action against Rozier or Billups. Both are expected to appear in court later this week.

The case comes months after former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter received a lifetime ban from the league after pleading guilty to wire fraud for betting on his own team to lose.

Federal authorities say additional arrests could follow as the investigation continues.