Metro Boomin Won A Civil Case—Here’s What It Cost Him

Metro Boomin was found not liable in a 2016 civil sexual assault case, ending a yearlong legal fight that he says deeply affected his family and career.

LOS ANGELES — Metro Boomin was found not liable Thursday in a civil sexual assault lawsuit tied to a 2016 hotel incident, ending a legal battle that shadowed the Hip-Hop producer for nearly a year.

A Los Angeles jury deliberated for just one hour before deciding that plaintiff Vanessa LeMaistre failed to prove her allegations against the 32-year-old artist, whose legal name is Leland Wayne. The lawsuit, filed in October 2023, accused Wayne of raping LeMaistre after a music event in Southern California.

Jury Delivers Swift Verdict

The trial concluded on May 2 with a decisive outcome. Jurors dismissed all four claims brought against Wayne, effectively clearing him of any civil liability. The Rolling Stone reported that the jury’s decision came quickly, signaling a lack of evidence to support the plaintiff’s claims.

LeMaistre’s attorney, Michael J. Willemin, told People they were “disappointed” with the result and intend to appeal.

Metro Boomin Speaks Out After Verdict

Following the ruling, Wayne addressed the situation in a detailed Instagram post, expressing both gratitude and frustration.

“I’m grateful and thankful to God that I can finally put all of this nonsense behind me. Based off of how I treat others and represent myself, never in a million years would I have thought I could be accused of such a disgusting and heinous act,” he wrote.

Wayne, known for producing chart-topping tracks for artists like Future and 21 Savage, said the case took a heavy toll on his personal and professional life.

“Today I took a victory in court but in reality there is a long list of losses I stacked up in this year long process of clearing my name and reputation. The very large amount of money and time wasted based off of someone else’s greed, coupled with the incalculable amount of money and opportunities that did not make it to me or my team during this time,” he said.

with love, Leland Wayne 💜 pic.twitter.com/7L3GUEfE3U — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) September 25, 2025

Family and Reputation at the Center

The producer also highlighted the emotional strain the case placed on his family, particularly his younger siblings, whom he adopted after his mother’s death in 2022.

“The trauma my family and I have endured during this dark period can never be forgiven,” he said.

Wayne ended his statement by thanking his legal team and offering support to others who have faced false accusations or survived real trauma.

“Peace and love to all of the actual victims out there as well as the innocent and accused.”

The civil case officially wrapped on Thursday, May 2, with no damages awarded to the plaintiff.