‘3 for $100’: Miami dancer rejects ‘regular’ customer. Then he tries to get her in trouble

This Miami dancer’s storytime is a reminder to all about strip club etiquette. After a customer refused to pay up, Caitlin moved on. Did the customer have a right to be upset?

TikTok user Caitlin (@caitlinsometimescherry) tells us about a night on the job and three different customer interactions. The first customer was an elderly man that the club’s host manager had asked Caitlin to rush into work for.

“The guy ends up being a total dud,” Caitlin says. After she told the customer that lap dances are three for $100, the man complained that it’s too much money. Caitlin decides to not waste any further time and leaves this customer.

Miami Strip Club Dancer Rejects a ‘Regular’

The next customer is described by Caitlin as a man in about his mid 30s. Caitlin had noticed that several dancers had been stopping by this guy’s table and leaving after just a few minutes.

“When you see customers calling girls over and sending them away, it’s usually because they’re not spending and no girl is staying and sitting or girls are asking for money and the guy’s saying no and the girl is leaving. So immediately I was like I feel like this guy is [expletive],” Caitlin explains.

Caitlin ends up at that guy’s table and they say that he immediately started touching her thighs without having given her any money.

“In strip club world, you don’t let these guys touch or do anything for free, like that’s the whole point,” Caitlin explains. Caitlin takes his hand and pulls it off of her and the guy complains about the fact that he can’t touch her.

They keep chatting and Caitlin asks him if he wants a dance or a room. They guy says he’s not ready for that right now. Caitlin then asks the man if he can take care of her for sitting next to him and keeping him company. It’s not clear if he ended up giving them the money or not, but generally, she says the vibe was off because the guy couldn’t keep up a conversation.

Dancers in strip clubs have the right to refuse harassment and unwanted touch according to the organization, Strippers United, just like any other person.

Customer Tries to Get Revenge

Eventually, Caitlin explains to the customer she needs to leave because her manager is directing her to another area of the club. The customer rudely accuses her of lying, but Caitlin ignores him and proceeds to greet another group of customers.

Caitlin later sees the man approach one of her managers on the floor. The manager later tells to Caitlin that the customer asked the manager to make Caitlin leave. The customer, who is Black, accuses Caitlin of racism and complains that she asked for money and wouldn’t let him touch her.

The host manager explained to the guy that the dancers are independent contractors and can do whatever they want on the floor and that pretty much he can’t get Caitlin in trouble.

“Me getting up and walking away got me $5,200 of profit last night, so I don’t really think it was a loss,” says Caitlin towards the end of the video.

This is considered a very good night in dancing. The amount of money dancers make can vary on several factors like the city you are in, how well known the club is and even the weather. However, earnings typically range from $400 to $5,000 a night according to Nakase Law Firm.

Viewers React to the Customer’s Complaint

Viewers are on Caitlin’s side and are unsure why the man is surprised by Caitlin’s ask for money.

“’She was asking for money,’ like that isn’t the entire point of the job,” says one viewer.

“Because why would you work for free,” says another.

“Like, babe, is it his first time in a club??? Time is money and if you’re not tipping I’m moving along. They’re so dumb,” says a different person.

“Fellas, if your bank account is in the red, just stay home and watch Netflix, because the minute you walk in the club your wallet is on a time clock,” suggest another.

All Hip Hop has reached out to Caitlin for comment via TikTok comment and message.