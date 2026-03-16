‘We need to talk’: Miami woman goes to Manhattan for ‘travel dance’ work trip. Then she discovers the club has one ‘weird’ rule

A Miami exotic dancer visits Manhattan for a 10-day work trip. On her first night out, she learns about one club’s “weird” rule. It has her considering not going back.

TikTok creator Caitlin (@caitlinsometimescherry) is an exotic dancer from Miami. She posted a video from her travels to New York City earlier this week. “So, I just got home from my first night travel dancing in Manhattan, and we need to talk,” she says to start the video.

Caitlin explains that she landed in Manhattan around 2:30 p.m. and checked into her hotel. After a shower and a nap, she got ready and went to one particular club that is owned by the same company as the one she works for back home.

How This Miami Dancer Got to a Manhattan Club

“And it’s a Monday, right?” Caitlin says. “Mondays are always hit or miss. Mondays are either you get one guy for six hours in VIP and make a ton of money, or it’s like grasping at straws. Even in Miami. Just anywhere. Tonight was a grasping-at-straws kind of evening.”

But that wasn’t the worst part about the evening. “The weirdest part about this club … honestly, the reason that I don’t want to go back to this club is you were not allowed to have your purse or your cell phone on the floor at all, whatsoever,” she says. “I’ve been dancing for three years. … I’ve probably worked at 10 different clubs. … Never once have I ever heard that rule.”

Caitlin says, “I just went with it, but sitting and just staring at the wall and staring at each other for hours and hours on end was interesting and different tonight.”

She made $620 that evening, which she considers “not really worth” the trip, but she is hopeful that her fortunes will turn around. “I will give this club another try. But there are other clubs in the area that I’m interested in trying,” she says.

Another issue she has with the first club is its low room price, which she said is considerably lower than her normal fee.

“I guess we’ll see,” she says. “I can’t give up just yet.”

Viewers React to the Manhattan Club’s ‘Weird’ Purse and Phone Rule

At the end of the video, Caitlin asks for advice from viewers about where to go next. She says she is considering Spearmint Rhino, Sapphire 60, Sapphire 39, and Flash Dancers Mid or Downtown.

In the comments section of the video, viewers offered advice on the scene and shared their opinions on the “no purse, no phone” rule.

“That’s why I don’t work at this club,” one person says. “Like why can’t I have a purse to hold my money?” Caitlin replied, “Literally spent an hour combined last night dealing with the rubber banded ankle [expletive].”

A second person explained, “No phones so that you don’t exchange contact information with clients.”

Another person said, “New York is not for dancing.”

Based on this Reddit post to r/stripclubs a few weeks ago, the policy could also be intended to prevent the recording of dancers while they work. These policies appear to be dependent on local culture and management at the club.

AllHipHop contacted Caitlin via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We will update this story if she responds.