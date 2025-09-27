Nas Casino Wins Approval, Queens Borough President Laughs At JAY-Z

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nas secured a major victory in New York as his $5.5 billion casino expansion plan in Queens received unanimous backing from a local advisory board, just days after Jay-Z’s competing Times Square proposal was denied by Manhattan officials.

Queens Backs Nas With Unanimous Vote

The Queens Community Advisory Committee voted 6-0 on September 24, 2025, in favor of expanding Resorts World New York City near the Aqueduct racetrack. The project includes a 7,000-seat arena, 2,000 hotel rooms and more than 30 restaurants, positioning it as a front-runner for one of the state’s three downstate casino licenses.

Queens get the money,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said during the vote, quoting the rap icon before adding a jab at Jay-Z: “Sorry, Jay-Z. We win again! I just had to rub that in.”

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/bA9PvxqQ3kg?feature=share

Jay-Z’s Times Square Casino Plan Rejected

Jay-Z’s $5.4 billion Times Square casino pitch—developed alongside Roc Nation, Caesars Entertainment and SL Green—was voted down 4-2 by Manhattan’s Community Advisory Committee on September 17. The plan faced strong resistance from Broadway stakeholders and neighborhood groups who worried the development would disrupt tourism and the area’s cultural core.

Critics argued the casino would undermine the theater district’s economic stability and character.

Nas’s Queens Roots and Community Focus

Raised in the Queensbridge Houses, Nas teamed up with Resorts World to ensure the project addresses local needs. The blueprint includes 3,000 units of workforce housing, more than 50 acres of green space and upgraded public transit linking the site to JFK Airport and Manhattan.

Nas is also helping lead a $50 million investment into the Genting Innovation Campus, which will feature the Kenny “The Jet” Smith Academy, a wellness facility and a STEAM education center for youth in Southeast Queens.

He described the project as a way to “bring new opportunities for hard-working families in Queens” and to “foster the next generation of leaders.”

Economic Impact and Next Steps

If licensed, the casino is projected to double its gaming revenue from $1 billion to $2.2 billion by 2027. The expansion is expected to generate 5,000 permanent jobs and another 5,000 construction positions.

With the Queens committee’s endorsement secured, Nas’s project now holds a competitive edge as New York State moves closer to awarding final casino licenses.

