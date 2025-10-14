New Bad Bunny Controversy Over “God Bless America” Has MAGA Seeing Red

Bad Bunny Remained Seated During Patriotic Song at Yankee Stadium
Bad Bunny stayed seated during “God Bless America” at Yankee Stadium on October 10, drawing political attention just months before his scheduled Super Bowl halftime performance.
The Puerto Rican rapper and global chart-topper was spotted during the Yankees’ home playoff game against the Toronto Blue Jays by baseball superfan Laurence Leavy, known as “Marlins Man.” Leavy, seated two spots away, posted about the moment on social media.
“Yes, Bad Bunny was sitting and did not stand during God Bless America,” Leavy wrote. “I don’t agree but it’s his right AS AN AMERICAN to so choose.”
Manager Declined Request to Stand
According to Leavy, he approached the artist’s team during the game and asked if Bad Bunny would consider standing. The manager declined, citing political reasons.
“Mad at Trump for saying he’s is Latin and not an American. He thinks Trump doesn’t know Puerto Rico is in USA,” Leavy posted, recounting the exchange.
Despite the disagreement, Leavy described the reggaeton star as respectful. “He is super nice and humble,” he added. “Wish him the best.”
Trump Criticized Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Role
The moment at Yankee Stadium comes as Bad Bunny faces criticism over his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. Former President Donald Trump commented on the booking during a Newsmax interview, saying, “I never heard of him, I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it.”
The 31-year-old artist has been vocal about his political views and has previously altered his tour plans over concerns related to immigration enforcement. In an interview with Variety, he explained why he skipped U.S. cities during his tour.
“There was the issue of — like, f****** ICE could be outside (my concert),” he said. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”
He suggested that people could travel to Puerto Rico or other countries to attend his shows.
Conservative Group Plans Alternative Halftime Show
The Super Bowl controversy has prompted a response from conservative organization Turning Point USA. The group announced it will host an “All American Halftime Show” during the NFL championship broadcast, promoting “faith, family and freedom” as a counter-program to Bad Bunny’s performance.
Bad Bunny addressed the backlash during a recent Saturday Night Live appearance, saying he was “very excited” about the upcoming show.
His decision not to stand during “God Bless America” adds to his ongoing efforts to highlight Puerto Rican identity and issues affecting the Latino community.
The Yankees hosted the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on October 10.