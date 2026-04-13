‘I’m holding back my Burmese mountain dog’: Oklahoma woman’s King Charles spaniel goes on walk. Then her neighbor’s pit bull brutally attacks it

This woman has one plea to pit bull owners: “Don’t cut corners.” An Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, woman shares what she says her dog experienced due to their neighbor’s pit bull. Despite precautions taken by the neighbor to prevent their pit bull from attacking others, this small King Charles spaniel stood no match.

“Irresponsible dog owners are the most dangerous thing in your neighborhood! Never walk alone, take a human buddy with you. And carry an air horn and dog pepper spray for safety. #dogattack #safetytips,” Blake Moon (@blake.moon6) captions her video that has almost 3,000 likes and over 65,600 views.

Pit Bull Attack: ‘It Is Completely the Human Owners’ Fault’

Moon says she took her spaniel and mountain dog out for a stroll together and passed by a neighbor’s house. Next thing you know, the neighbor’s pit bull burst through the screen door in front of the house and attacked Barrett, the spaniel.

“The neighbors heard me screaming and came out,” she says. “[The pit bull] grabbed Barrett by the back leg and wouldn’t let go. And I am holding back my Burmese mountain dog from getting involved in the fight while also trying to hold the pit bull, who had a shock collar on, that his owners were shocking. And it was shocking me in the process as I’m trying to hold the pit bull until he lets go of Barrett.”

“I’m looking down at Barrett, and I literally was like, ‘I’m gonna lose him. I’m gonna lose him right now,” Moon says she feared. She also says one of the dogs bit her at some point during the incident.

In another effort to release Barrett, Moon takes out pepper spray and smears it on the pit bull’s eyes. A little bit after this is when the pit bull finally releases Barrett.

How to Prevent Aggresive Dog Behaviors

In an update video, Moon explains that Barrett is doing pretty well in their recovery process but that, unfortunately, he fractured his tibia and has to use a drain to help with healing from the bite wounds.

“If you are a dog owner, especially of a big breed that can do a lot of damage, do not cut corners. Do not think that you can outsmart your dog when it comes to their instinct,” Moon pleads.

In this instance, the barrier of the screen door and the shock collar were not enough to hold the pit bull back. The VCA Animal Hospital offers some insightful points for owners of aggressive breeds to think about that could prevent future harm to other dogs and family members:

Identify all situations that might lead to aggression and prevent access to these circumstances (by caging or confinement, muzzle, or environmental manipulation).

Control the dog when a confrontational situation might arise (e.g., leash and head halter control, tie-down).

A head collar and leash are a good way to control and prevent aggression, even inside the home.

The dog is unlikely to change their behavior without retraining, and the dog learns from each opportunity to practice their aggression, so limit their opportunity for additional aggressive encounters.

Viewers Weigh in With Sympathy for Barrett and Moon

“I’m so incredibly sorry this happened to you but not all pitbulls are like this. I have 4 and they are the sweetest and scared of their own shadows!” one person says.

“I’m so sorry! I hope your baby is ok! Thank you for sharing about the air horn. I have a super friendly poodle that wants to meet everyone, so that’s helpful,” says another.

“I’m so sorry this happened to you. You are absolutely correct. No matter what the breed, dog owners need to take all precautions necessary to ensure others safety. Much love to you and your fur babies,” someone else mentions.

AllHipHop has reached out to Moon for comment via TikTok message and comment. We will update this story if she responds.