Man goes to Panda Express. Then he sees Coca-Cola is priced differently from other sodas

All this Los Angeles man wanted was a Coca-Cola from Panda Express, but the employee won’t let him win. After noticing some unclear language on the menu, @badgaysdoitwell asked the employee a clarifying question. The employee was not very helpful.

“OK, so I was at Panda Express yesterday, and I asked for a Coca-Cola, a glass one,” he says. “And I asked how much it was ’cause I saw on the menu it said ‘bottled drinks are $2.80–$3.30,’ and I asked how much the Coke was, and she’s like, ‘It’s between $2.80–$3.30.’ And I was like, ‘OK, but how much is the Coca-Cola?’ And she points to the menu and is like, ‘It says it right here,’ and I’m like [expletive], I know! What price is it?”

The comments second @badgaysdoitwell’s frustrations

“So a sliding scale?” says one comment.

“Smh,” says another.

Another comment posts a sarcastic pointing meme.

How Much Does a Coke Cost at Panda Express?

It is unclear what the final price of the coke ended up being and if the employee ever did answer him. While the Panda Express employee wouldn’t give @badgaysdoitwell an answer, this article will.

According to 24/7 Wall St, a 12 oz can of Coke will cost you anywhere between $2.00 and $2.69. This has changed drastically since the early 2000s, when you could find a Coke almost anywhere for as little as 75 cents.

It’s important to note that @badgaysdoitwell asked for a glass Coke. A look at a Panda Express menu from a Los Angeles location shows a glass Coke, also known as a Mexican Coke, being sold for $3.20. If @badgaysdoitwell ended up getting the Coke, this is most likely the price he paid for it.

What Is a Mexican Coke?

Mexican Cokes are a fan favorite. The demand for them has increased significantly in the past 10 years, with big box stores like Costco even selling them, according to a Smithsonian Magazine article. But what’s the difference?

Mexican Cokes, as the name suggests, are made in Mexico. Their biggest lure is that they’re made with cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. There is much debate in public health about whether high fructose corn syrup is actually any worse than cane sugar health-wise. However, some drinkers of Mexican Cokes affirm that, at the very least, it tastes slightly different than regular Cokes.

Additionally, aesthetics are another pull of the Mexican Coke. Its sleek glass bottle design makes it cozy to grab and creates the illusion of a higher quality product. The glass bottle was even patented for its first 14 years!

Clearly, @badgaysdoitwell falls into the population of Americans who favor Mexican Cokes. Hopefully, next time he goes to buy one, it won’t be as stressful.

AllHipHop has reached out to @badgaysdoitwell for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Panda Express and Coca-Cola via email. We will update this story if any party responds.