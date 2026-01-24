Woman takes her dog, Hippo, to the park. Then an older woman with a small white dog in a stroller tells her something shocking

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‘Good for you for standing up for your baby.’

This dog gets bullied at the park by a random woman. The dog’s owner has a few of their own words to give the woman. Viewers are in shock about the interaction.

The park is supposed to be a place for dogs to run free and enjoy themselves. This experience should be no different for pit bulls. However, pit bulls are known for being discriminated against to a greater extent than other dogs. This seems to be what happened to a cute little pit bull called Hippo.

“I’m at this park just hanging out with Hippo, letting him get some sunshine. … Some white lady just walked by with her little tiny fufu white dog in a baby stroller, walked up to us … and she just goes, ‘He looks like a killer,’” TikToker @elsu608 reports.

The lady proceeds to ask @elsu608 how old Hippo is. The TikToker responds that he’s two years old.

“I’m sorry, but he looks like a killer,” the woman repeats.

“You look like a killer,” the TikToker responded.

The video has 29,800 views and over 2,508 likes.

The TikToker mentioned that prior to the woman bullying Hippo, several other people had stopped by to say hi because “he’s so cute and friendly.” It doesn’t seem that Hippo was doing anything to warrant such a comment, and that he was just chilling at the dog park, enjoying some sun while seated with his owner.

Pit Bull Slander

Pit bulls are often categorized as strong and violent dogs that often hurt people. But is it true? There are tons of varied opinions on the matter.

One City Journal article goes as far as to say the following: “Bred for violence, these dogs can wreck a neighborhood’s quality of life as surely as prostitutes or drug dealers.”

Firstly, it’s important to note that pit bull is an umbrella term for several dog breeds, including American pit bull terrier, American bully, and Staffordshire bull terrier, according to the Humane Society.

Yes, it is true that some breeds of pit bulls were bred with traits that made them stronger and more athletic to be able to fight with other dogs, as explained by the ASPCA. However, the environment a pit bull was brought up in and how it was raised is the biggest factor that determines the animal’s disposition, according to both the ASPCA and the Humane Society.

Additionally, many pit bull breeds were actually bred to be family dogs and are not genetically ideal for fighting.

“When people ask if my pit is friendly and I don’t like their tone I say ‘yeah but i’m not,’” says one comment.

“Out of all 8 large breed dogs i have. My full blooded pit is actually the sweetest out of all of them. Her name is HippaNOTamus aka: Hippa,” shares another person.

“I’m the person that holds in squeal and asks if I can love your baby. He’s so handsome!!” someone else says.

“My daughter was walking our Staffy and someone asked if he was wicked. … Wtf does that even mean?” a different person says.

“I was walking my 3 pitties and a lady said vicious dogs should not be out walking, I said I am the vicious one not them!” another owner says.

AllHipHop has reached out to @elsu608 for comment via TikTok direct message and comment. This story will be updated if she responds.