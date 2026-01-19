Woman stays at Radisson Hotel in St. Louis. A casual inspection of the room leads her to regret spending $300 per night: ‘We have switched our fourth room’

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‘At that point, I’d be sleeping in my car.’

A couple checks into a St. Louis Radisson Hotel and notices ladybug activity, so they ask to switch rooms. After a series of problems over four different rooms, they are at their wits’ end.

TikTok creator Amber (@to0thlessqueen) chronicled the saga in a video posted last week. “I am not impressed,” she wrote in the on-screen caption. “$286 a night for this?”

Amber explains that she and her boyfriend are in their fourth room at a Radisson Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri. That’s because the first two rooms didn’t have functioning fridges or phones. The third room had an unmade bed. And the fourth room isn’t much better.

A Tour of This Couple’s Fourth Room at the Radisson St. Louis Hotel

She shows off the “upgraded” fourth room. It features bathroom grime, a faulty lamp, a host of dead ladybugs, a dirty carpet, and dust. “There’s a dead ladybug on the chair,” she says. “So we get to sleep with friends tonight, apparently.”

At this point in the evening, Amber and her boyfriend aren’t going to move again. So, they strip the bed to make sure there are no unwanted guests there. Thankfully, all she finds are some slightly stained sheets that look like someone marked them with a pen.

In the caption, Amber wrote, “We paid $286 to stay at a hotel … after three failed rooms, one where the bed wasn’t even made, they upgraded us. And this is what we got for an upgrade. I hope to have an explanation tomorrow at checkout because this is unacceptable.”

Viewers React to the Couple’s St. Louis Radisson Hotel Experience

In the comments section, viewers expressed outrage at the state of the couple’s rooms at the Radisson in St. Louis.

“At that point, I’d be sleeping in my car,” wrote one viewer.

“That is ridiculous,” a second person said. “There is no way I would stay there. I would not sleep in that bed. If it’s like that on the floor, the bed is gonna be worse. Go get your money back and go somewhere else.”

“Full refund and find somewhere else,” a third viewer agreed.

A St. Louis local said, “Oh no. They are making STL look bad. I wish I would’ve known you guys were coming. [I] could’ve told you where to avoid.”

What Should You Do If a Hotel Assigns You a Dirty Room?

Hospitality experts recommend approaching the front desk just like Amber and her boyfriend did in this situation. It’s important to note that some smaller and less expensive hotels could face labor shortages that impact housekeeping, which is notoriously difficult work.

In this case, it seems like the hotel is either short-staffed or overloaded with housekeeping duties. It might be more practical for the front desk to send housekeeping directly to the room to vacuum and take care of the other cosmetic issues. Of course, as Amber pointed out, at that point it was well after midnight, and it’s possible there was no staff on-site.

Travelers in this Reddit thread posted to r/internetparents three years ago agree that you should immediately document any signs of uncleanliness, report it to the hotel, and request a refund.

AllHipHop contacted Amber and Radisson via email for comment. We will update this story if either party responds.

