Suge Knight Was Waiting For Diddy To Dance & Prance In Court During Sentencing

Suge Knight called Diddy’s sentence the “deal of the centuries” and accused him of being protected by the feds while mocking his courtroom theatrics.

Suge Knight Rips Diddy’s Courtroom Moment

Suge Knight took direct aim at Diddy from behind bars, slamming the music mogul’s 50-month prison sentence as a performance and accusing him of being shielded by federal authorities. In a recent YouTube interview, the former Death Row Records boss didn’t mince words.

“I mean, that’s the first time in history that a person going to get sentenced and they can actually put on a campaign like they running for the president of the United States where they can show videos and pretty much everything,” Knight said. “Only thing I was waiting on was the fact that I was waiting on him to bring out the DJ and start playing music and let him do what he do best. Dance and shake that ass and end up with no time.”

Knight, currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, compared his own experience in court to Diddy’s, saying, “I wasn’t allowed to speak. I wasn’t allowed to do nothing.”

Knight Calls Sentence “Deal of the Centuries”

Diddy, whose legal name is Sean Combs, was sentenced in New York to four years and two months in prison for transporting individuals for prostitution. He was cleared of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. During sentencing, Judge Arun Subramanian told Combs, “You abused them, physically, emotionally and psychologically,” referring to his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and another woman identified as Jane.

Knight believes the punishment didn’t match the accusations. “Like I said before, Puffy has strong ties with the government with the feds and anybody else would have been cooked done,” he said.

He didn’t stop there. Knight labeled the sentence as “probably one of the best deals for decades and decades and decades,” even calling it “the deal of the centuries.”

Knight Questions Diddy’s Support System

Knight also pointed out the absence of support for Diddy during the trial. “I couldn’t believe that not one of his baby mothers came in to support him or testify. … that shows a lot about the character,” he said.

He criticized the justice system’s treatment of women, saying, “Women is powerless in the United States and they shouldn’t be. So their voice really don’t mean as much as people say. That’s why we have so many child molesters and sex offenders and rapists be treated like kings.”

Comparing Diddy to R. Kelly

Knight referenced other high-profile cases, including R. Kelly’s, to highlight what he sees as inconsistent sentencing. “They gave Puffy a hug,” he said, implying leniency, while suggesting Kelly received harsher treatment.

He also made disturbing comments about justice for Combs’ alleged victims. “I’m not saying I think like this, but only way any of the victims will ever get justice… it would have to be street justice,” Knight said.

Knight Ends With Unexpected Message

Despite his harsh criticism, Knight closed the interview with a surprising note. “I was the first one to say free Puffy cuz I didn’t never want to ever see nobody live in these prison walls. … Best wishes to him. Best wishes to his family. I’m SH tonight. I’m out.”

Diddy has been in custody since his September 2024 arrest. His legal team attempted to secure a lighter sentence and requested a new trial, but the judge denied both, citing “overwhelming evidence of Combs’s guilt.”

Knight remains incarcerated for a 2015 hit-and-run incident that killed Terry Carter. He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and avoided a trial through a plea agreement.