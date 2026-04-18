‘I’m devastated’: Maryland woman orders go-to $6.99 meal at Taco Bell. Then she notices a major change

Taco Bell fans, this one is for you. Some of your favorite menu items might have changed. This College Park, Maryland, customer is crashing out about recent changes to her go-to combo order.

“I’m devastated to say the least,” student teacher @blk1934_ captions her video explaining the news. One comment calls her reporting “boots on the ground journalism.”

Taco Bell $6.99 Luxe Box: Does It Still Give Bang for Your Buck?

“I’m a little annoyed. Normally, I get the 6.99 Luxe Box because I’m able to get more bang for my buck based on what I want to get with this box,” she says. “So, in the past… I get a Crunch Wrap as my first item, and then my second item could be the Beefy Five Layer Burrito. Well, tell me why when I went to go order today, both of those items are now on the first selection list. So, I can get one or the other; I can’t get both in the same box. I either pick Crunch Wrap or burrito.”

The TikToker also explains that she doesn’t want to pay extra for an upgrade to keep the same items she always gets in the Luxe Box, citing that “that’s not the point” and that the point is to get a good deal.

The video has over 113,700 views and 8,000 likes.

Changes to the Taco Bell Luxe Box?

While Taco Bell has not released any official information about changes to its Luxe Box options, the company has shared some recent menu changes. According to TheStreet, rising beef prices have forced the company to be creative with its menu. Beef prices have gone up 10% in the past year, making restaurants nationwide get creative with solutions.

Perhaps the changes to Taco Bell’s menu have something to do with this trend in the restaurant business. Taco Bell has recently announced a new lineup of chicken items. Some of them are a chicken version of some beef-heavy favorites. The new items include Crispy Nuggets in three flavors: Diablo Dusted, Doritos Cool Ranch, and Flaming Hot. It also introduced the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza with jalapeño citrus salsa.

This rise in chicken menu items could be to offset the higher price of beef menu items.

Viewers Weigh In on Taco Bell $6.99 Luxe Box Change

Viewers second that changes have been made to the Luxe Box options.

“No I’m seriously so sick of Taco Bell switching the menu every 2 weeks!!” says one comment.

“Omg no, they did change it. I had to check it bc I usually get the beefy 5 layer burrito and a chalupa,” says another.

“It used to be my favorite, but it’s so expensive and unrealistic now … like why is a cheese quesadilla $?,” someone else chimes in.

“Yes my coworker and i discovered this last friday!! we always got the crunchwrap and the beefy five layer and now all you can get for your second item is a stupid taco,” a different comment says.

Taco Bell is not alone in its menu change tricks. Wendy’s has also recently made some changes, as well as McDonald’s. It’s unclear what’s driving these changes. However, it could be a mix of companies trying to save money and finding new ways to keep customers interested.

AllHipHop has reached out to Taco Bell for comment via email and to @blk1934_ via TikTok direct message and comment. We will update this story if either party responds.