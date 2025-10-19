‘God protect me from this negative energy’: Texas man goes to see ‘The Conjuring.’ Then he sees what happened to his Dodge 20 minutes in 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

If you’re “lucky” enough, ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ might transport you straight into the film’s misery. This Texas man was just a few minutes into the movie when he allegedly had to exit the theater after getting some unbelievable news about his car.

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ follows the journey of Lorraine and Ed Warren, two paranormal investigators, on a case of a haunted house with a demonic infestation in Pennsylvania. The film is the last in the saga of Warren’s paranormal investigation journeys.

Unfortunately, it seems that the films haunted energy might have caught on to some of it’s viewers, or so people think.

‘The Conjuring’ And A Dodge Fire

“Took my girl to see ‘The Conjuring’ tonight,” says @itsjustsolo, “Twenty minutes in and apparently my car is on fire.”

The video shows a car in the parking lot with its outer facade melted and burned away. The car’s hood is almost completely gone exposing how it’s internal parts are also disintegrated. Unfortunately, the back of the car also got the fire’s raft and almost completely melted off.

Despite their car’s tragic death, @itsjustsolo says the part of the movie they say was “10/0” but to “just make sure you have insurance” if you’re going to go watch the film. The video has over 5,500,000 views and over 772,000 likes.

‘The Conjuring’ And Supernatural Events

@itsjustsolo is actually not solo when it comes to these kinds of supernatural events with the franchise. The actress who plays Lorraine, Vera Farmiga, notes strange things that happen to her every time she films. In an interview with E News, she says that she always gets weird bruises when she films. One time, her bruise was even shaped like a cross.

“That happens every time we do it. It’s just these inexplicable bruising shapes that occur on my body and that’s just it, it is what it is,” explains Farmiga.

Some folks are making sure car burning an bruising don’t happen to them after the movie by taking certain precautions. For example, this Texas theater had a bishop protecting moviegoers with holy water before the film.

Viewers React to the ‘Conjuring’ Story

People in @itsjustsolo’s video comments are just glad it’s not them whose car got burned allegedly by evil spirits.

“God protect me from this negative energy,” says one comment that has over 20,000 likes.

“Someone out there is doing this to give publicity to ‘Conjuring’ movie,” jokes another viewer.

While @itsjustsolo posted other videos further showing the vehicle’s damage, they have not shared any other information about what caused the car to go on fire.

All Hip Hop reached out to CineMark movie theaters for comment via email and to @itsjustsolo for comment via TikTok comment and message.