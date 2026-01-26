‘Y’all What Engineer Approved This?’: Magnolia, Texas Woman Pulls Up Texas Roadhouse on Her Apple Maps. Then She Zooms In

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Magnolia, Texas resident is wondering how a plan for a roadway got approved after she noticed a certain p######-shaped path for drivers to take.

Molly Carr (@mollyerincarr) first noticed the highway due to a new Texas Roadhouse that was built at 14365 FM-1488.

She then posted a video, which now has 174,000 viewers on her platform, discussing the supposed “Urethra” highway. According to Google Maps, the “Urethra” part isn’t a joke. It’s actually called Urethra Bridge, and it’s considered a “tourist attraction.”

Why Would an Engineer Approve This Design?

According to some locals, an engineer went to a nearby high school and was familiar with the area. So, he specifically created a plan for the highway to have a more p###### presentation as a joke for the high school attendees.

“The story goes (at least how I was told) the engineer or designer went to the rival high school back in the day and did it as a joke,” one commenter said. “The funniest part is that someone approved that design.”

However, the design is apparently difficult to navigate. It contains median U-Turns with frontage roads that can be difficult to get on and off of. It requires at least some pre-existing knowledge of the roadway. Otherwise, drivers might accidentally end up on the wrong side of the road.

The joke is funny to many, but the highway is a bit of a travesty to drive on. Some viewers noticed this when driving on either of the respective “balls” of the roadway, while others simply struggled with the bridge.

Why Are Some Magnolia, Texas Residents Only Noticing This Highway Now?

The grand opening of a new Texas Roadhouse location was the key for some Magnolia natives to take a closer look at the roadway. The new spot opened on Oct. 27, with an official ribbon-cutting that day. Previously, there had been a Chick-fil-A, Shipley’s Do-nuts, Jersey Mike’s Subs, and H-E-B below the highway. The only buildings surrounding the area were a Western Union and Magnolia High School.

However, the opening of the Texas Roadhouse led to new swarms of locals driving on this stretch of road and going to the new location. The more people who went, the more who noticed. Carr stated in her video’s description, “I love that new Texas Roadhouse and it’s ALL I CAN SEE NOW.”

Other commenters agreed, saying, “I just passed it on Friday and my first thought was ‘that’s an odd place to put a Texas Roadhouse.’”

Other residents have been “thinking that for years,” but only had a chance to speak up regarding the highway when Carr posted about it. She broke the bubble for other residents. But, for some, it’s old news that broke when it was first built.

What Other Roadways Have P###### Shapes in Texas?

Commenters were able to point toward a few other roadways in Texas that have p###### shapes. For one, the Dallas and Fort Worth area apparently has a massive, multi-city spanning phallus shaped into its roads.

Dallas has multiple roads that branch outward from its city center. They connect via a loop toward the outskirts of the city. Fort Worth has a few roads that directly connect to Dallas in a horizontal straight line, as well as a similar loop around its perimeter. Those factors combined to create an oddly shaped design reminiscent of male genitalia.

Other viewers pointed toward buildings and other designs that have p###### shapes, like liquor stores and even fountain placements. It seems that there are multiple engineers and civil designers with a sense of humor.

AllHipHop reached out to Carr via TikTok direct message for comment. We’ll let you know if she responds.