‘I don’t do that anymore’: Texas woman tells Tinder date where she works. A year after ghosting him, ‘Matt’ re-enters the picture

A woman got a surprise visit at her workplace from a Tinder match a full year after she matched with him. How did he find her? She had casually mentioned her occupation and he dropped by, despite living in an entirely different town.

In a video with over 20,000 views, TikTok user @k.i.l.a.97 explained how a match she had only chatted with for a few hours showed up at the barber shop she worked at unexpectedly.

“ There are so many other places you could get a haircut and you chose this one, the one where you know that I work at and that I ghosted you twice,” she said, clearly creeped out with the situation.

Texas Woman Accidentally Texts Ghosted Tinder Match

It started when @k.i.l.a.97 matched with “Matt,” who provided his full name and contact information when they first started talking. They chatted for a few hours around a year ago before @k.i.l.a.97 disengaged, ghosting him due to a lack of interest.

She accidentally reached out to Matt a year later while trying to contact her cousin with the same name. Her former Tinder match quickly reached out again, but she ghosted him out of a lack of interest. “ He’s like, ‘Yeah, we matched on Tinder a while ago,’” she said. “Then he said his full name and I was like, ‘Oh. OK.’ So then I just didn’t answer again.”

It got worse though. She asked her aunt for her cousin’s phone number and tried to text him again, only to text Tinder Matt once more because it merged his contact with her cousin due to Apple’s contact card system.

“ I went and I texted [my cousin’s] number,” she said, “and I was like, ‘Hey, so funny. I just went to text you and I actually texted this guy that I ghosted from Tinder and he texted back,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, this is still him.’”

Mortified, @k.i.l.a.97 described the situation as “awkward as [expletive].” She had to fully delete Tinder Matt’s phone number to get in contact with her cousin without the contacts merging.

Tinder Match Finds Woman at Work

While working at a barbershop in Texas, her old Tinder match appeared. His name appeared on the booking for another one of the girls working that day, something that @k.i.l.a.97 picked up on immediately.

Sure enough, when he walked through the door, she realized that he showed up at her workplace, a minor detail she had mentioned during her short conversation with him a full year prior.

“Oh my God, that’s him,” she said when she saw him. To her, it felt like he was deliberately showing up, as he lived a full town over. “It was not a good time. I [expletive] hid in the back room, like the whole time he was there,” she said. “He ended up being like her regular client would keep coming in.”

Apple may accidentally merge contacts when users use the “merge all,” function in the contacts app.

When someone merges contacts on their iPhone, Apple’s contact list cannot differentiate between one “Matt” and another. That’s why it assumes that one “Matt” contact might be the same person as another “Matt” and merges them together.

For those curious, you can unmerge contacts if it’s not your cup of tea. You’ll have to manually unlink the accounts rather than “unlinking” them all, but it’s relatively straightforward, only requiring a press of a button.

All Hip Hop reached out to @k.i.l.a.97 via TikTok for comment. We’ll let you know if she responds.