Trump Doubles Down On Portland After Ice Cube’s Bus Was Set On Fire

Donald Trump sent troops to Portland while officials investigate a fire that damaged Ice Cube’s tour bus following his Truth to Power tour stop.

Federal Troops Deployed to Portland

Donald Trump ordered federal troops to Portland, Oregon, as local officials continue investigating a fire that damaged Ice Cube’s tour bus shortly after his concert in the city.

In a message posted Saturday on Truth Social, Trump stated, “I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary.”

The move follows heightened tensions in the city and echoes Trump’s 2020 deployment of federal officers during protests that drew national scrutiny.

Ice Cube’s Bus Caught Fire Downtown

Portland Fire & Rescue is still reviewing the cause of the blaze that ignited Tuesday night on the front passenger-side tire of Ice Cube’s chartered bus. The vehicle was parked near Southwest Broadway and Oak Street when the fire broke out, according to fire department spokesperson Rick Graves.

The 56-year-old Hip-Hop artist had just finished performing at the Moda Center as part of his Truth to Power tour. Through a representative, Ice Cube addressed the incident, saying, “I’m not taking this incident as a personal attack. A coward like that would burn anybody’s property that was out there at the time.”

As of Saturday, officials have not announced any suspects or motives.

Trump’s remarks this week suggest a more aggressive stance toward Portland. On Thursday, he told reporters, “We’re going to get out there and we’re going to do a pretty big number on those people in Portland,” referring to “professional agitators and anarchists.”

He has consistently portrayed the city in grim terms, once describing it as “like living in hell.” Earlier this week, he signed an executive order labeling antifa a domestic terrorist organization.

Local Officials Push Back

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson rejected the federal intervention, saying, “I have not asked for – and do not need – federal intervention.”

Oregon lawmakers have also raised concerns about immigration enforcement practices in the state. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici said Friday, “ICE has said they’re targeting people for arrest and detainment who have committed crimes. That’s what they told us. But that’s not what we are seeing.”

The Department of War has not confirmed whether the deployment will involve National Guard units or active-duty military forces, according to BBC News.

Investigation Still Ongoing

Portland Fire & Rescue has not released any new findings related to the tour bus fire as of Saturday. Ice Cube has continued his tour without further reported incidents.