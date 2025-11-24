Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Pennsylvania woman is outraged after Wells Fargo allowed 120 fraudulent charges totaling more than $7,000 on her account. And getting the bank’s help resolving the situation wasn’t easy.

In a video with over 200,000 views and over 3,000 comments, TikTok creator @momoftwoboys6363 explains why she’s over $7,000 in negative in her Wells Fargo account.

She says that she received a text message from Wells Fargo at 3:00 a.m. asking if she approved of a recent transaction. Except, of course, @momoftwoboys6363 was sleeping and was unable to reply to the message.

Wells Fargo Allowed 120 Fraudulent Cash App Charges

“And when I woke up at 7 a.m., I responded, ‘No. I did not approve that transaction,’” she says. Then, she realized that, while she was asleep, the bank then allowed 120 transactions totaling $7,173 to process on her account.

She says the transactions on the account revealed that it was fraud via Cash App and even showed the names of the people who had stolen the money in the transactions. @momoftwoboys6363 called Pennsylvania state police, Wells Fargo, and Cash App, according to a follow up video.

Unfortunately, as of her latest follow-up video from two weeks after the incident happened, @momoftwoboys636 still has not gotten her money back.

“Still no money, still no update on Wells Fargo. It’s been past 10 days and my case is still closed. Yeah, nothing. Bank account still negative thousands,” she says.

Wells Fargo and Customer Complaints

In 2016, Wells Fargo lost its accreditation with the Better Business Bureau due to a high number of complaints. The bank is actually ranked as the bank with the greatest amount of customer complaints with Citibank and Bank of America coming in second and third.

According to a Wells Fargo help page, if you suspect fraud on your account you should immediately call the bank. The bank promises to resolve claims within 10 business days or it will issue a temporary credit.

It’s hard to tell which cases will get refunded and which won’t. There are several factors that go into the investigation.

Viewers React to the Wells Fargo Horror Story

“I can’t stand Wells Fargo! I switched to a credit union years ago,” said one commenter.

“Well Fargo is horrible. They do not protect their customers. Happened to me a few years ago. I closed and moved banks. Worst bank in history,” wrote a second person.

“I was literally just about to open a Wells Fargo account. I’ll go elsewhere! This is insane!” a third person said.

“I will never understand why people bank with Wells Fargo or Bank of America anymore. I hear so many horror stories about those two banks,” another person wrote.

All Hip Hop reached out to @momoftwoboys636 via TikTok direct message and comment and to Wells Fargo via email.