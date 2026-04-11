‘This is the saddest day of my life’: Arizona woman goes to Wendy’s drive-thru for her go-to ‘comfort’ meal. Then she realizes it’s gone

Wendy’s lovers have a lot to say this week. There are several new changes to the menu, including changes to the fan favorite, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich. This regular gives their honest opinion on the sandwich.

Wily Bucko (@wileyb) says that while driving home to cook dinner, they came upon a Wendy’s. Then, they decided they might as well just buy some food since they were craving the Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Unfortunately, they will never be able to eat the version of the Spicy Chicken Sandwich they were craving ever again. It’s gone forever.

“Pull up in the drive-thru, and they have an ‘upgraded’ Spicy Chicken Sandwich. OK, what does that mean? They’re literally adding pickles and all this [expletive] to it. So, we’re about to try it,” says Bucko.

Wendy’s Chicken Sandwich: ‘Why Are You Upgrading Something That Doesn’t Need to Be Upgraded?’

Bucko takes one bite and weighs in with their verdict.

“No. I’m so p##### off,” says Bucko. The video has almost 2,500 views and almost 100 likes.

So, is Bucko exaggerating? How different do the new changes make the sandwich? According to a Wendy’s news release, there are a few notable differences. From Wendy’s perspective, it’s all for the better.

“The reimagined Spicy Chicken features a new marinade, delivering a juicier bite, and a crispy panko-style breading infused with nine distinctive spices for a heat that hits,” says the news release. It also features a new potato bun and shredded lettuce instead of a whole lettuce leaf, as reported by Bucko.

Wendy’s insists that the changes are elevating the sandwich and bringing it a modern flair. The changes came from an extensive research focus group and tons of feedback from customers, according to the news release.

The Internet Weighs In

Bucko isn’t the only one with a strong opinion about the changes. Fans from all corners of the internet are weighing in.

On Instagram, food critic Dave Schratz (@kingschratz) gives their honest review of the new sandwich. He claims the breading of the chicken feels dry but, at the very least, crispier. They agree that the mayonnaise is richer and the bread was a worthy change. Ultimately, they don’t think the change was super worth it.

On YouTube, @snachwithzach says the sandwich is pretty good, but he admits that he hasn’t eaten Wendy’s in a long time and doesn’t have much to compare it to.

A few folks also weighed in in the comments section of Bucko’s video.

“They changed the spicy nuggets too! I’m pregnant with twins, 4th pregnancy and Wendy’s has been my go to during all my pregnancies. This knife cuts real deep,” says one person.

“Wendy’s will never be the same.. why change something that works every [expletive] time,” says another.

“Like i just found out and im distraught … haven’t had one in like 2 years, was craving one and i saw this just in time before my late night run bc i REFUSE to pay for this new bs. don’t get me started on them getting rid of A SAUCE, thee top sweet and sour sauce??!!” someone else says.

AllHipHop has reached out to Wendy’s for comment via email and to Bucko via TikTok direct message and comment. This story will be updated if either party responds.