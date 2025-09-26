What Triggered 6ix9ine’s Latest Legal Crisis In West Palm Beach?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine was accused of hitting a man who insulted him in a Florida mall and now awaits a November 4 sentencing.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — 6ix9ine is once again staring down the possibility of prison after prosecutors said he assaulted a man who mocked his cooperation with federal authorities during a 2019 gang trial.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows the rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, confronting and striking a man inside a West Palm Beach shopping mall. The individual allegedly called him a “snitch,” referencing Hernandez’s testimony that helped convict several members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Though the incident resulted in a misdemeanor battery charge, it added to a growing list of supervised release violations. Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York urged U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer to revoke his freedom immediately. The judge declined but scheduled a sentencing hearing for November 4.

Judge to Decide Fate in November

Hernandez will return to court to face sentencing on three separate violations tied to his supervised release. The court will determine whether his repeated infractions warrant additional prison time.

The rapper avoided a much longer sentence in 2019 by agreeing to cooperate with federal investigators. He originally faced up to 47 years behind bars but served just two after testifying against his former associates. As part of the plea deal, he was ordered to complete five years of supervised release, perform 1,000 hours of community service and pay a $35,000 fine.

Drug Plea and Prior Jail Time Add Pressure

The mall incident isn’t Hernandez’s only recent legal issue. In July, he pleaded guilty to drug possession charges after Miami police found cocaine and ecstasy during a search of his home. Prosecutors dropped firearm and fentanyl charges due to a lack of DNA evidence.

That guilty plea alone violated the terms of his supervised release. Last November, he served 45 days in jail for unauthorized travel and multiple failed drug tests, including one that detected methamphetamine.

Judge Engelmayer previously warned Hernandez that his behavior suggested he believed “the rules don’t apply to him.”

Public Criticism Despite Own Cooperation

Despite cooperating with authorities himself, Hernandez has publicly criticized other artists for doing the same. He previously called out Young Thug, who is currently involved in a high-profile legal case tied to alleged gang activity in Atlanta.

The court will decide on November 4 whether Hernandez’s violations are serious enough to send him back to prison.



