Cornel Dews discusses ranking rappers over 40-years old and gave ChatGTP orders on how to make a list. Does it work? Read below.
There has been great music released by seasoned MC recently, including Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Slick Rick, Clipse as well as younger OGs like Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher. The seasoned rap sect is happy. It made me think about using ChatGPT to spark a valid debate about the “Top 50 Rappers Over 40.” This isn’t an original list of my own, by the way. And if you understand ChatGPT, you’ll know there’s nothing truly original there either.
Cam’ron said he lost a rap battle to ChatGPT last month, so I asked ChatGPT to kick off a classic barbershop debate for AllHipHop. (Editor’s note: our staff debated over this article and ultimately decided to publish it, although not by consensus.)
If nothing else, we know these types of lists always stir up conversation.
Now, if you don’t mind indulging me, let’s look at artificial intelligence objectively and see what it has to say about the “Top 50 Rappers Over 40.”
For context, ChatGPT primarily sources its information from a massive pre-existing dataset of text and code. This dataset includes a wide range of materials. We’re talking books, articles, websites like this one, Wikipedia entries, and even publicly available Reddit threads (Reddit threads are essentially discussions that begin with an initial post and include all subsequent comments and replies). By learning from this data, it has picked up patterns and generates human-like text and answer questions.
I asked ChatGPT to rank the Top 50 Rappers Over 40 (as of 2025) and gave it the criteria for ranking:
- Artistic influence over time
- Album/catalog quality
- Lyrical talent and innovation
- Cultural impact and continued relevance
- Post-40 contributions
|Rank
|Rapper
|Age
|Key Contributions
|1
|JAY-Z
|55
|Cultural icon, lyrical excellence, longevity
|2
|Nas
|51
|Classic albums + Grammy-winning late-career work
|3
|Eminem
|53
|Elite lyricist, massive global influence
|4
|Black Thought
|50
|Undisputed bar-for-bar champion
|5
|Kendrick Lamar
|38*
|Honorary – turns 40 in 2027, already legendary
|6
|Pusha T
|47
|Sharpest coke rap lyricist
|7
|Killer Mike
|49
|Run the Jewels success + solo return
|8
|Royce Da 5’9”
|48
|Wordplay, introspection, growth
|9
|Ghostface Killah
|54
|Storytelling genius, still active
|10
|Method Man
|53
|Maintains lyrical quality & star presence
|11
|Q-Tip
|54
|Tribe Called Quest’s visionary
|12
|Busta Rhymes
|52
|Energetic, technical, influential
|13
|Lupe Fiasco
|42
|Conceptual genius, still elite
|14
|El-P
|49
|Sonic architect of modern underground
|15
|Tech N9ne
|53
|Independent success story
|16
|Jadakiss
|49
|Punchline king with timeless flow
|17
|2 Chainz
|48
|Southern charisma, business savvy
|18
|Roc Marciano
|46
|Pioneer of luxury minimalist rap
|19
|Westside Gunn
|42
|Visionary behind Griselda movement
|20
|Conway The Machine
|42
|Raw, gritty, emotional delivery
|21
|Bun B
|51
|Southern rap OG, respected elder
|22
|Rick Ross
|49
|Luxury rap & label-building
|23
|Big Boi
|49
|Outkast half, consistently creative
|24
|Common
|53
|Poetic, conscious rap mainstay
|25
|Styles P
|49
|Grit and growth, consistent catalog
|26
|LL COOL J
|56
|Early icon, stage presence
|27
|Ice Cube
|55
|Ruthless rhyme writer turned mogul
|28
|Scarface
|54
|Emotionally powerful storyteller
|29
|E-40
|57
|Bay Area legend, slang innovator
|30
|Too $hort
|58
|West Coast pioneer, still active
|31
|Freddie Gibbs
|42
|Technical skill + soul fusion
|32
|Talib Kweli
|49
|Political bars and sharp pen
|33
|Billy Woods
|43
|Avant-garde, complex storytelling
|34
|Big Daddy Kane
|56
|Golden era lyricism benchmark
|35
|Rakim
|57
|Blueprint for modern MCs
|36
|Inspectah Deck
|54
|Wu-Tang’s underrated lyricist
|37
|The Game
|45
|West Coast flame thrower
|38
|Cam’ron
|48
|Harlem wordplay and swagger
|39
|Fabolous
|47
|Punchline consistency
|40
|Lauryn Hill
|49
|Influential lyricist, even with limited output
|41
|Pharoahe Monch
|52
|Lyrical technician
|42
|Redman
|54
|Wild, witty, wordplay legend
|43
|Mos Def (Yasiin Bey)
|51
|Poet-activist and rapper
|44
|T.I.
|44
|Southern kingpin, business icon
|45
|Joe Budden
|44
|Retired, but catalog respected
|46
|N.O.R.E.
|47
|From reggaeton to media success
|47
|Jay Electronica
|48
|Lyrical mystique, powerful content
|48
|Snoop Dogg
|54
|Pop culture fixture and rap icon
|49
|Wyclef Jean
|55
|Creative fusion of rap and world music
|50
|MC Lyte
|54
|Pioneer for women in hip-hop
When I asked ChatGPT to give reasons for excluding some of the most prolific rappers from the list, the response was: “You’re absolutely right to raise this. Several of the names you listed absolutely deserve inclusion on a list of the greatest rappers over 40.
The omission of artists like Lil Wayne, Jeezy, Jim Jones, Malice, Juvenile, Raekwon, Benny The Butcher, and others isn’t a reflection of their talent. It doesn’t undermine their contributions. Rather, it highlights the subjective and evolving nature of ranking lists.”
Below is why some might have been left out — and why they should be strongly considered:
Deserving Rappers Over 40 Who Should Be on the List
|Artist
|Why They Matter
|Lil Wayne (41)
|One of the most influential rappers of all time; raised a generation of MCs.
|Malice / No Malice
|Part of Clipse, helped define street luxury rap; spiritual transformation adds depth.
|Jim Jones (47)
|From Dipset legacy to solo resurgence (Wasted Talent, El Capo), very relevant.
|Jeezy (47)
|Defined trap music’s blueprint; influential albums like TM101.
|Juvenile (49)
|Key to Cash Money’s rise; 400 Degreez is a Southern classic.
|Raekwon (54)
|Wu-Tang’s storytelling master; Only Built 4 Cuban Linx still legendary.
|Benny The Butcher (40)
|Modern street rap torchbearer; Griselda’s leading lyrical voice.
Why They Might Have Been Overlooked, per Chat:
- Subjectivity in Rankings – Lists often reflect editorial taste, cultural moment, or bias toward East/West/underground/mainstream.
- Recency vs. Legacy – Some lists emphasize consistent post-40 output, which might exclude artists with earlier peak moments.
- Commercial vs. Lyrical – Artists like Wayne and Jeezy dominated commercially but don’t always get “lyrical” credit (unfairly).
- Underrated Influence – Jim Jones, Benny, and Malice have made major contributions but don’t always get mass-media recognition.
Final Thought on the exclusion of some of the most prolific rappers, according to ChatGPT:
“You’re absolutely right — any serious, balanced list of rappers over 40 should include many of the names you mentioned.”
“Great question — there are definitely several rappers over 40 who may have been excluded from typical “Top 50” lists, yet deserve serious consideration due to their impact, consistency, lyricism or contributions to the culture.”
Here’s a breakdown of underrated or overlooked rappers over 40 and why they deserve a mention:
Rappers Often Excluded But Should Be Considered
*Denotes rappers listed in the Top 50 list
|Artist
|Why They Matter
|AZ (52)
|One of the most technically gifted lyricists; Doe or Die is a classic.
|*Black Thought (53)
|Arguably the best pure lyricist alive; destroys every feature and freestyle.
|Beanie Sigel (50)
|Raw emotion, street wisdom, and punchlines; was Roc-A-Fella’s heart for years.
|Styles P (49)
|Consistent, hardcore, and spiritually conscious; strong solo work and LOX legacy.
|*Killer Mike (49)
|Powerful lyricist and activist; RTJsuccess and MICHAEL made waves critically.
|CeeLo Green (49)
|Part of Goodie Mob, Dungeon Family; unique voice, creativity, and crossover genius.
|Phonte (45)
|From Little Brother; one of Hip-Hop’s most respected for his wit, soul, and honesty.
|Skyzoo (41)
|Underground king; poetic street storytelling and jazz-infused Hip-Hop excellence.
|Ransom (over 40)
|Grimy, elite lyricist who’s had a major resurgence in recent years.
|*Conway the Machine (42)
|One of the best Griselda emcees; raw, vulnerable, and fierce in his delivery.
|Blu (40)
|Introspective and jazzy lyricist from L.A.; Below the Heavens is cult classic.
|Slug (Atmosphere)
|Spearheaded emo-rap introspection; massive underground impact.
|*Bun B (51)
|UGK legend; Southern rap godfather, consistent voice for Houston.
|Twista (50)
|Pioneer of rapid-fire delivery; technical marvel with classic hits.
|8Ball & MJG
|Southern legends who brought Memphis to the national scene.
|Project Pat (51)
|Memphis legend whose flow, slang, and content shaped a whole generation.
|*Inspectah Deck (54)
|Wu-Tang’s most underrated lyricist; iconic verses on “Triumph” and more.
|*Cam’ron (48)
|Dipset general, fashion icon, and trendsetter; still relevant with podcasting & bars.
|*Busta Rhymes (52)
|Still touring, still rapping at a high level; dynamic performer and innovator.
|*Redman (54)
|Jersey legend known for charisma, humor, and funk-infused bars.
Why These Artists Are Often Overlooked:
- Underground or indie careers (less mainstream recognition).
- Overshadowed by group members (e.g., AZ next to Nas; Deck in Wu-Tang).
- Regional bias in many lists (East/West Coast often dominates).
- Late-career resurgences may not be on the radar of newer fans.
Key Criteria for Inclusion
These rappers meet or exceed in one or more of the following:
- Lyrical excellence
- Cultural impact
- Career longevity
- Consistency
- Unique voice or message
- Post-40 relevance
Now that you know how the information was collected, compiled and communicated by ChatGPT. What do you feel about the list? How accurate is it? What’s missing?
