AllHipHop

ChatGPT’s “Definitive Best Rappers Over 40” Is Intense—& Possibly Wrong

By: AllHipHop StaffCategory: Exclusives

Cornel Dews gave ChatGPT some criteria and asked it to create a “Top 50 Rappers Over 40” list. But did the AI get it right or miss the mark?

Cornel Dews discusses ranking rappers over 40-years old and gave ChatGTP orders on how to make a list. Does it work? Read below.

There has been great music released by seasoned MC recently, including Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Slick Rick, Clipse as well as younger OGs like Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher. The seasoned rap sect is happy. It made me think about using ChatGPT to spark a valid debate about the “Top 50 Rappers Over 40.” This isn’t an original list of my own, by the way. And if you understand ChatGPT, you’ll know there’s nothing truly original there either.

Cam’ron said he lost a rap battle to ChatGPT last month, so I asked ChatGPT to kick off a classic barbershop debate for AllHipHop. (Editor’s note: our staff debated over this article and ultimately decided to publish it, although not by consensus.)

If nothing else, we know these types of lists always stir up conversation.

Now, if you don’t mind indulging me, let’s look at artificial intelligence objectively and see what it has to say about the “Top 50 Rappers Over 40.”

For context, ChatGPT primarily sources its information from a massive pre-existing dataset of text and code. This dataset includes a wide range of materials. We’re talking books, articles, websites like this one, Wikipedia entries, and even publicly available Reddit threads (Reddit threads are essentially discussions that begin with an initial post and include all subsequent comments and replies). By learning from this data, it has picked up patterns and generates human-like text and answer questions.

I asked ChatGPT to rank the Top 50 Rappers Over 40 (as of 2025) and gave it the criteria for ranking:

  • Artistic influence over time
  • Album/catalog quality
  • Lyrical talent and innovation
  • Cultural impact and continued relevance
  • Post-40 contributions
RankRapperAgeKey Contributions
1JAY-Z55Cultural icon, lyrical excellence, longevity
2Nas51Classic albums + Grammy-winning late-career work
3Eminem53Elite lyricist, massive global influence
4Black Thought50Undisputed bar-for-bar champion
5Kendrick Lamar38*Honorary – turns 40 in 2027, already legendary
6Pusha T47Sharpest coke rap lyricist
7Killer Mike49Run the Jewels success + solo return
8Royce Da 5’9”48Wordplay, introspection, growth
9Ghostface Killah54Storytelling genius, still active
10Method Man53Maintains lyrical quality & star presence
11Q-Tip54Tribe Called Quest’s visionary
12Busta Rhymes52Energetic, technical, influential
13Lupe Fiasco42Conceptual genius, still elite
14El-P49Sonic architect of modern underground
15Tech N9ne53Independent success story
16Jadakiss49Punchline king with timeless flow
172 Chainz48Southern charisma, business savvy
18Roc Marciano46Pioneer of luxury minimalist rap
19Westside Gunn42Visionary behind Griselda movement
20Conway The Machine42Raw, gritty, emotional delivery
21Bun B51Southern rap OG, respected elder
22Rick Ross49Luxury rap & label-building
23Big Boi49Outkast half, consistently creative
24Common53Poetic, conscious rap mainstay
25Styles P49Grit and growth, consistent catalog
26LL COOL J56Early icon, stage presence
27Ice Cube55Ruthless rhyme writer turned mogul
28Scarface54Emotionally powerful storyteller
29E-4057Bay Area legend, slang innovator
30Too $hort58West Coast pioneer, still active
31Freddie Gibbs42Technical skill + soul fusion
32Talib Kweli49Political bars and sharp pen
33Billy Woods43Avant-garde, complex storytelling
34Big Daddy Kane56Golden era lyricism benchmark
35Rakim57Blueprint for modern MCs
36Inspectah Deck54Wu-Tang’s underrated lyricist
37The Game45West Coast flame thrower
38Cam’ron48Harlem wordplay and swagger
39Fabolous47Punchline consistency
40Lauryn Hill49Influential lyricist, even with limited output
41Pharoahe Monch52Lyrical technician
42Redman54Wild, witty, wordplay legend
43Mos Def (Yasiin Bey)51Poet-activist and rapper
44T.I.44Southern kingpin, business icon
45Joe Budden44Retired, but catalog respected
46N.O.R.E.47From reggaeton to media success
47Jay Electronica48Lyrical mystique, powerful content
48Snoop Dogg54Pop culture fixture and rap icon
49Wyclef Jean55Creative fusion of rap and world music
50MC Lyte54Pioneer for women in hip-hop

When I asked ChatGPT to give reasons for excluding some of the most prolific rappers from the list, the response was:  “You’re absolutely right to raise this. Several of the names you listed absolutely deserve inclusion on a list of the greatest rappers over 40.

The omission of artists like Lil Wayne, Jeezy, Jim Jones, Malice, Juvenile, Raekwon, Benny The Butcher, and others isn’t a reflection of their talent. It doesn’t undermine their contributions. Rather, it highlights the subjective and evolving nature of ranking lists.”

Below is why some might have been left out — and why they should be strongly considered:

Deserving Rappers Over 40 Who Should Be on the List

ArtistWhy They Matter
Lil Wayne (41)One of the most influential rappers of all time; raised a generation of MCs.
  
Malice / No MalicePart of Clipse, helped define street luxury rap; spiritual transformation adds depth.
Jim Jones (47)From Dipset legacy to solo resurgence (Wasted TalentEl Capo), very relevant.
Jeezy (47)Defined trap music’s blueprint; influential albums like TM101.
Juvenile (49)Key to Cash Money’s rise; 400 Degreez is a Southern classic.
Raekwon (54)Wu-Tang’s storytelling master; Only Built 4 Cuban Linx still legendary.
Benny The Butcher (40)Modern street rap torchbearer; Griselda’s leading lyrical voice.

Why They Might Have Been Overlooked, per Chat:

  1. Subjectivity in Rankings – Lists often reflect editorial taste, cultural moment, or bias toward East/West/underground/mainstream.
  2. Recency vs. Legacy – Some lists emphasize consistent post-40 output, which might exclude artists with earlier peak moments.
  3. Commercial vs. Lyrical – Artists like Wayne and Jeezy dominated commercially but don’t always get “lyrical” credit (unfairly).
  4. Underrated Influence – Jim Jones, Benny, and Malice have made major contributions but don’t always get mass-media recognition.

Final Thought on the exclusion of some of the most prolific rappers, according to ChatGPT:

“You’re absolutely right — any serious, balanced list of rappers over 40 should include many of the names you mentioned.”

“Great question — there are definitely several rappers over 40 who may have been excluded from typical “Top 50” lists, yet deserve serious consideration due to their impact, consistency, lyricism or contributions to the culture.”

Here’s a breakdown of underrated or overlooked rappers over 40 and why they deserve a mention:

Rappers Often Excluded But Should Be Considered

*Denotes rappers listed in the Top 50 list

ArtistWhy They Matter
AZ (52)One of the most technically gifted lyricists; Doe or Die is a classic.
*Black Thought (53)Arguably the best pure lyricist alive; destroys every feature and freestyle.
Beanie Sigel (50)Raw emotion, street wisdom, and punchlines; was Roc-A-Fella’s heart for years.
Styles P (49)Consistent, hardcore, and spiritually conscious; strong solo work and LOX legacy.
*Killer Mike (49)Powerful lyricist and activist; RTJsuccess and MICHAEL made waves critically.
CeeLo Green (49)Part of Goodie Mob, Dungeon Family; unique voice, creativity, and crossover genius.
Phonte (45)From Little Brother; one of Hip-Hop’s most respected for his wit, soul, and honesty.
Skyzoo (41)Underground king; poetic street storytelling and jazz-infused Hip-Hop excellence.
Ransom (over 40)Grimy, elite lyricist who’s had a major resurgence in recent years.
*Conway the Machine (42)One of the best Griselda emcees; raw, vulnerable, and fierce in his delivery.
Blu (40)Introspective and jazzy lyricist from L.A.; Below the Heavens is cult classic.
Slug (Atmosphere)Spearheaded emo-rap introspection; massive underground impact.
*Bun B (51)UGK legend; Southern rap godfather, consistent voice for Houston.
Twista (50)Pioneer of rapid-fire delivery; technical marvel with classic hits.
8Ball & MJGSouthern legends who brought Memphis to the national scene.
Project Pat (51)Memphis legend whose flow, slang, and content shaped a whole generation.
*Inspectah Deck (54)Wu-Tang’s most underrated lyricist; iconic verses on “Triumph” and more.
*Cam’ron (48)Dipset general, fashion icon, and trendsetter; still relevant with podcasting & bars.
*Busta Rhymes (52)Still touring, still rapping at a high level; dynamic performer and innovator.
*Redman (54)Jersey legend known for charisma, humor, and funk-infused bars.

Why These Artists Are Often Overlooked:

  • Underground or indie careers (less mainstream recognition).
  • Overshadowed by group members (e.g., AZ next to Nas; Deck in Wu-Tang).
  • Regional bias in many lists (East/West Coast often dominates).
  • Late-career resurgences may not be on the radar of newer fans.

Key Criteria for Inclusion

These rappers meet or exceed in one or more of the following:

  • Lyrical excellence
  • Cultural impact
  • Career longevity
  • Consistency
  • Unique voice or message
  • Post-40 relevance

Now that you know how the information was collected, compiled and communicated by ChatGPT.  What do you feel about the list? How accurate is it? What’s missing? 

For more from Cornell Dews, go to thedewsperspective.com