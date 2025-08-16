Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cornel Dews gave ChatGPT some criteria and asked it to create a “Top 50 Rappers Over 40” list. But did the AI get it right or miss the mark?

There has been great music released by seasoned MC recently, including Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Slick Rick, Clipse as well as younger OGs like Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher. The seasoned rap sect is happy. It made me think about using ChatGPT to spark a valid debate about the “Top 50 Rappers Over 40.” This isn’t an original list of my own, by the way. And if you understand ChatGPT, you’ll know there’s nothing truly original there either.

Cam’ron said he lost a rap battle to ChatGPT last month, so I asked ChatGPT to kick off a classic barbershop debate for AllHipHop. (Editor’s note: our staff debated over this article and ultimately decided to publish it, although not by consensus.)

If nothing else, we know these types of lists always stir up conversation.

Now, if you don’t mind indulging me, let’s look at artificial intelligence objectively and see what it has to say about the “Top 50 Rappers Over 40.”

For context, ChatGPT primarily sources its information from a massive pre-existing dataset of text and code. This dataset includes a wide range of materials. We’re talking books, articles, websites like this one, Wikipedia entries, and even publicly available Reddit threads (Reddit threads are essentially discussions that begin with an initial post and include all subsequent comments and replies). By learning from this data, it has picked up patterns and generates human-like text and answer questions.

I asked ChatGPT to rank the Top 50 Rappers Over 40 (as of 2025) and gave it the criteria for ranking:

Artistic influence over time

Album/catalog quality

Lyrical talent and innovation

Cultural impact and continued relevance

Post-40 contributions

Rank Rapper Age Key Contributions 1 JAY-Z 55 Cultural icon, lyrical excellence, longevity 2 Nas 51 Classic albums + Grammy-winning late-career work 3 Eminem 53 Elite lyricist, massive global influence 4 Black Thought 50 Undisputed bar-for-bar champion 5 Kendrick Lamar 38* Honorary – turns 40 in 2027, already legendary 6 Pusha T 47 Sharpest coke rap lyricist 7 Killer Mike 49 Run the Jewels success + solo return 8 Royce Da 5’9” 48 Wordplay, introspection, growth 9 Ghostface Killah 54 Storytelling genius, still active 10 Method Man 53 Maintains lyrical quality & star presence 11 Q-Tip 54 Tribe Called Quest’s visionary 12 Busta Rhymes 52 Energetic, technical, influential 13 Lupe Fiasco 42 Conceptual genius, still elite 14 El-P 49 Sonic architect of modern underground 15 Tech N9ne 53 Independent success story 16 Jadakiss 49 Punchline king with timeless flow 17 2 Chainz 48 Southern charisma, business savvy 18 Roc Marciano 46 Pioneer of luxury minimalist rap 19 Westside Gunn 42 Visionary behind Griselda movement 20 Conway The Machine 42 Raw, gritty, emotional delivery 21 Bun B 51 Southern rap OG, respected elder 22 Rick Ross 49 Luxury rap & label-building 23 Big Boi 49 Outkast half, consistently creative 24 Common 53 Poetic, conscious rap mainstay 25 Styles P 49 Grit and growth, consistent catalog 26 LL COOL J 56 Early icon, stage presence 27 Ice Cube 55 Ruthless rhyme writer turned mogul 28 Scarface 54 Emotionally powerful storyteller 29 E-40 57 Bay Area legend, slang innovator 30 Too $hort 58 West Coast pioneer, still active 31 Freddie Gibbs 42 Technical skill + soul fusion 32 Talib Kweli 49 Political bars and sharp pen 33 Billy Woods 43 Avant-garde, complex storytelling 34 Big Daddy Kane 56 Golden era lyricism benchmark 35 Rakim 57 Blueprint for modern MCs 36 Inspectah Deck 54 Wu-Tang’s underrated lyricist 37 The Game 45 West Coast flame thrower 38 Cam’ron 48 Harlem wordplay and swagger 39 Fabolous 47 Punchline consistency 40 Lauryn Hill 49 Influential lyricist, even with limited output 41 Pharoahe Monch 52 Lyrical technician 42 Redman 54 Wild, witty, wordplay legend 43 Mos Def (Yasiin Bey) 51 Poet-activist and rapper 44 T.I. 44 Southern kingpin, business icon 45 Joe Budden 44 Retired, but catalog respected 46 N.O.R.E. 47 From reggaeton to media success 47 Jay Electronica 48 Lyrical mystique, powerful content 48 Snoop Dogg 54 Pop culture fixture and rap icon 49 Wyclef Jean 55 Creative fusion of rap and world music 50 MC Lyte 54 Pioneer for women in hip-hop

When I asked ChatGPT to give reasons for excluding some of the most prolific rappers from the list, the response was: “You’re absolutely right to raise this. Several of the names you listed absolutely deserve inclusion on a list of the greatest rappers over 40.

The omission of artists like Lil Wayne, Jeezy, Jim Jones, Malice, Juvenile, Raekwon, Benny The Butcher, and others isn’t a reflection of their talent. It doesn’t undermine their contributions. Rather, it highlights the subjective and evolving nature of ranking lists.”

Below is why some might have been left out — and why they should be strongly considered:

Deserving Rappers Over 40 Who Should Be on the List

Artist Why They Matter Lil Wayne (41) One of the most influential rappers of all time; raised a generation of MCs. Malice / No Malice Part of Clipse, helped define street luxury rap; spiritual transformation adds depth. Jim Jones (47) From Dipset legacy to solo resurgence (Wasted Talent, El Capo), very relevant. Jeezy (47) Defined trap music’s blueprint; influential albums like TM101. Juvenile (49) Key to Cash Money’s rise; 400 Degreez is a Southern classic. Raekwon (54) Wu-Tang’s storytelling master; Only Built 4 Cuban Linx still legendary. Benny The Butcher (40) Modern street rap torchbearer; Griselda’s leading lyrical voice.

Why They Might Have Been Overlooked, per Chat:

Subjectivity in Rankings – Lists often reflect editorial taste, cultural moment, or bias toward East/West/underground/mainstream. Recency vs. Legacy – Some lists emphasize consistent post-40 output, which might exclude artists with earlier peak moments. Commercial vs. Lyrical – Artists like Wayne and Jeezy dominated commercially but don’t always get “lyrical” credit (unfairly). Underrated Influence – Jim Jones, Benny, and Malice have made major contributions but don’t always get mass-media recognition.

Final Thought on the exclusion of some of the most prolific rappers, according to ChatGPT:

“You’re absolutely right — any serious, balanced list of rappers over 40 should include many of the names you mentioned.”

“Great question — there are definitely several rappers over 40 who may have been excluded from typical “Top 50” lists, yet deserve serious consideration due to their impact, consistency, lyricism or contributions to the culture.”

Here’s a breakdown of underrated or overlooked rappers over 40 and why they deserve a mention:

Rappers Often Excluded But Should Be Considered

*Denotes rappers listed in the Top 50 list

Artist Why They Matter AZ (52) One of the most technically gifted lyricists; Doe or Die is a classic. *Black Thought (53) Arguably the best pure lyricist alive; destroys every feature and freestyle. Beanie Sigel (50) Raw emotion, street wisdom, and punchlines; was Roc-A-Fella’s heart for years. Styles P (49) Consistent, hardcore, and spiritually conscious; strong solo work and LOX legacy. *Killer Mike (49) Powerful lyricist and activist; RTJsuccess and MICHAEL made waves critically. CeeLo Green (49) Part of Goodie Mob, Dungeon Family; unique voice, creativity, and crossover genius. Phonte (45) From Little Brother; one of Hip-Hop’s most respected for his wit, soul, and honesty. Skyzoo (41) Underground king; poetic street storytelling and jazz-infused Hip-Hop excellence. Ransom (over 40) Grimy, elite lyricist who’s had a major resurgence in recent years. *Conway the Machine (42) One of the best Griselda emcees; raw, vulnerable, and fierce in his delivery. Blu (40) Introspective and jazzy lyricist from L.A.; Below the Heavens is cult classic. Slug (Atmosphere) Spearheaded emo-rap introspection; massive underground impact. *Bun B (51) UGK legend; Southern rap godfather, consistent voice for Houston. Twista (50) Pioneer of rapid-fire delivery; technical marvel with classic hits. 8Ball & MJG Southern legends who brought Memphis to the national scene. Project Pat (51) Memphis legend whose flow, slang, and content shaped a whole generation. *Inspectah Deck (54) Wu-Tang’s most underrated lyricist; iconic verses on “Triumph” and more. *Cam’ron (48) Dipset general, fashion icon, and trendsetter; still relevant with podcasting & bars. *Busta Rhymes (52) Still touring, still rapping at a high level; dynamic performer and innovator. *Redman (54) Jersey legend known for charisma, humor, and funk-infused bars.

Why These Artists Are Often Overlooked:

Underground or indie career s (less mainstream recognition).

(less mainstream recognition). Overshadowed by group members (e.g., AZ next to Nas; Deck in Wu-Tang).

Regional bias in many lists (East/West Coast often dominates).

Late-career resurgences may not be on the radar of newer fans.

Key Criteria for Inclusion

These rappers meet or exceed in one or more of the following:

Lyrical excellence

Cultural impact

Career longevity

Consistency

Unique voice or message

Post-40 relevance

Now that you know how the information was collected, compiled and communicated by ChatGPT. What do you feel about the list? How accurate is it? What’s missing?

For more from Cornell Dews, go to thedewsperspective.com