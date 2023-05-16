6ix9ine Trends After Twitter Loses Its Mind Over Lookalike In Gay Adult Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Twitter was sent into a frenzy when users saw a person they believed to be Tekashi 6ix9ine in an explicit video.

Tekashi 6ix9ine found himself trending on Twitter for an unexpected reason on Tuesday (May 16).

6ix9ine’s sexuality became a topic on social media after Twitter users thought he appear in gay pornography. The explicit footage featured a man who slightly resembled the rapper.

Twitter users also spread photos of 6ix9ine kissing a man on the cheek. The photo was posted alongside wild claims the guy was his boyfriend.

Various commenters suggested 6ix9ine is gay. Others simply shared their stunned reactions to the explicit video despite it being a case of mistaken identity.

6ix9ine frequently sparked controversy throughout his career for his legal troubles and social media antics. His outrageous behavior helped fuel his rise in the music industry but earned him many enemies over the years.

The New York-bred rapper infamously snitched on his former gang, which came back to bite him earlier this year. Three men attacked him inside a Florida gym in March.

6ix9ine called it a “cowardly” act. Footage of the assault surfaced online.

Rafael Medina Jr., his son Octavious and Anthony Maldonado were arrested for the attack. Authorities said the elder Medina is a high-ranking member of the Latin Kings.

Check out some of the reactions to the 6ix9ine rumors below.

6ix9ine getting his ass pounded on the tl

pic.twitter.com/50YQkFoxVU — roger 𝐜𝐚𝐢𝐧 (@hornymayo) May 16, 2023

“6ix9ine sex tape got leaked” “6ix9ine is gay” idc here’s time when actors weren’t acting pic.twitter.com/3l7Yi6LvGm — TheRealest (@TheSlimet0) May 16, 2023

6ix9ine is GAY? guess we should've known 😂 pic.twitter.com/xZDxKFxyaS — tega the creator✰🇳🇬 (@whereistega) May 16, 2023

I JUST SAW THE 6IX9INE GAY P### VIDEO pic.twitter.com/Q20yaRYW0J — michael (@raptorilizu) May 16, 2023

I JUST SAW THE 6IX9INE GAY P#### pic.twitter.com/23hYe9ziHy — Zahir (sometimes streams) (@WeLoveYouZahir) May 16, 2023