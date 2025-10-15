Akon’s Wife Wants Millions Amid Divorce—But Court Found Only $10K In His Personal Account

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Akon’s wife, Tomeka Thiam, filed for divorce after 29 years and demanded €100 million, but a court reportedly found only $10,000 in his account, sparking questions about hidden assets.

Akon’s decades-long marriage has reportedly come to a dramatic end as his wife, Tomeka Thiam, filed for divorce and demanded a staggering 100 million in Euros.

By the way, that’s like $116,240,000 smackaroos. But what shocked many wasn’t the amount—it was the alleged discovery that the global superstar had only $10,000 sitting in his personal account.

Let me find out Akon is broke? Nah, of course he is not broke. But the court looked further into this.

According to reports, mostly international, the court overseeing the proceedings found that most of Akon’s wealth isn’t in his own name. Instead, Mama Kon is apparently in control of his fortune. The money is allegedly in her name. The streets are talking.

Akon has always been admired for his business acumen. Beyond music, he has a reputation as an entrepreneur and philanthropist. Not everything has worked as planned—like Akon City—but the good outweighs the bad. But apparently the claim of having only $10,000 is not flying with the court. I will tell you, the streets are proud. City Boy are way up.

Still, in high-profile divorces, where litigation is reality, this will get complicated. Don’t cheer too fast, gents. The court could accuse Akon of intentionally shielding his assets. Remember, from what gather, this is not America we are talking about. The conversation has shifted to whether or not cultural and familial trust practices are common in parts of West Africa.

In many African households, wealth is often intertwined with family members, with mothers or elders managing finances on behalf of the group. Needless to say: neither Akon nor Tomeka Thiam has publicly commented on the proceedings. So we gossip about it.

We must remember these two have been together since the early stages of Akon’s career and share several children. Akon is the cornerstone of the money. I have so many questions, but I am sure the wife knows a little about how much money they are making. This divorce could become very interesting.