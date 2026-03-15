Bangladesh Claims Ludacris Only Paid Him $2K For “What’s Your Fantasy”

Producer Bangladesh claims he was paid just $2,000 for Ludacris’ breakout hit “What’s Your Fantasy,” and now fans are debating whether early Hip-Hop producers got the short end of the deal.

Ludacris is back, but not how he wants to be, I am sure. Instead of music or movies, the chatter comes from producer Bangladesh. Homey is who is revisiting an old chapter in Hip-Hop business history that has created conversation about how producers get paid when records blow up.

Bangladesh, who later became widely respected for crafting massive records like Lil Wayne’s “A Milli” and “6 Foot 7 Foot,” recently talked to Ray Daniels about his old work. According to him, his contribution to Ludacris’ early breakout single “What’s Your Fantasy” came with a paycheck that did not match the long term impact of the record. He says he received just $2,000 for the beat. YEP. Two thousand dollars for a track that helped introduce Ludacris to the mainstream in a major way. He did not stop there…

Bangladesh said the matter left a bad taste in his mouth, pause. Watch the vid:

Music producer Bangladesh, who produced Lil Wayne’s “A Milli” and “6 Foot 7 Foot,” goes off on Ludacris, calling him selfish and says Ludacris paid him $2,000 for producing his hit song “What’s Your Fantasy.”



(🎥 Ray Daniels Presents/Youtube) pic.twitter.com/8dzAUIsuBn — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 15, 2026

Now, let’s add some context. “What’s Your Fantasy” dropped in 2000 and quickly became one of those records you simply could not escape. The song helped cement Luda and Bang. But Bangladesh did not have the leverage he would later gain…but…there’s more. And that is the conversation that has come out of this.

Was this a case of a young producer taking what he could get at the time or was he taken advantage of. Contracts, publishing splits and industry politics often tell a much deeper story than a single payment number ever could. This is a hard call. I think it is a combo of both. If you look at our Teddy Riley interview, it is a real library of info on how to keep moving when (feel like you got ripped) you get ripped off.

Ludacris has not publicly responded to these claims as of this writing. But the discussion itself highlights a bigger issue: Who really profits when the music becomes timeless?

Leave your views in the comments.