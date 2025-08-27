Beyoncé Finds Hater In Oddest Place—”Big Brother”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big Brother’s Kelley faces backlash after saying she was “scared” of Beyoncé, sparking viral outrage and questions about her future in the game.

Kelley Jorgensen might have thought she was just talking to a fellow houseguest, but the cameras on CBS’ Big Brother never stop rolling. Now she’s dealing with a different type of reality. This wave of criticism about Beyoncé resurfaced online nearly a month after she made them. Here we go…

During a “casual” conversation inside the house, Kelley Jorgensen, who happens to be a white contestant, admitted she was “scared” of Beyoncé. What? Later, she doubled down by saying she didn’t like the superstar at all. OK. The statements didn’t get much attention when she first made them, but clips have since gone viral. Now, the world is slowly, but surely catching up to what die-hard fans saw.

Jorgensen made the comments in front of one of the show’s two Black female contestants, Ashley. And, she immediately realized she might have crossed a line. Cameras captured her saying she thought she “messed up” by even bringing it up. Foreshadowing, anybody?

The BeyHive hasn’t taken kindly to Jorgensen’s word, but they are not fully buzzing yet. Some critics are brushing off the controversy as reality-show drama. Fair enough. others are openly questioning Jorgensen’s motives and mindset. Is she just being careless? Is it ignorance? Or something deeper?

Inside the Big Brother house, the fallout could add another layer of strategy to the game. Contestants are already plotting against one another, and Jorgensen may find herself an easy target for elimination! They turn on each other every day so you never know. However, if Ashley or Mickey are BeyHivers…she has a major issue.

As with all Big Brother storylines, the real test comes after eviction. Jorgensen may eventually leave the house and face the…music.

For now, Jorgensen is still in the house, the cameras are still rolling, and her comments about Beyoncé continue to circulate online. We’ll be watching.