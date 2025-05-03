Beyoncé Seems To Endorse Another Political Figure—Find Out Who

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé may have subtly endorsed a new political figure during a recent tour stop. See who she put on the big screen while on tour!

Politics can get dangerous for celebrities these days. The ones who endorse candidates are often targeted themselves. People don’t give Beyoncé enough credit for fearlessly stepping into the arena and often going against the grain.

She might be doing it again, y’all! On her latest tour, it seems like the Houston, Texas native may have subtly endorsed someone during a recent show. During her performance, she posted a video of current Newark, New Jersey mayor Ras Baraka performing poetry.

Baraka is currently running for governor of New Jersey in a fierce race. Some eagle-eyed fans felt like this could be a form of endorsement. While she didn’t explicitly say it, the moment definitely suggested some level of support for him.

For those who don’t know, Ras Baraka is a legend in several ways. First off, his father is Amiri Baraka, the legendary poet. Secondly, Ras was featured on the Fugees’ classic album The Score. And third, he’s been a powerful and enduring political figure in New Jersey, consistently standing up for the underclass, middle class, and working to uplift his community. That being said, he’s also an outspoken individual who speaks truth to power—no sugarcoating.

Right now, he might be in the lead for the governor’s race, but it’s close—we’ll see how it plays out! Beyoncé’s subtle nod might give him a helpful boost. We hope it works to his advantage, because he’s a friend of ours.

Check out the video here!

This was sent to me:

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka’s powerful piece “American Poem,” first introduced on HBO’s Def Poetry, has been revived on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour — echoing through packed arenas with its raw, unflinching message. The poem confronts the contradictions of America: the promise of freedom versus the enduring legacies of injustice. With urgency and hope, Baraka’s words challenge listeners to reckon with racial, social, and economic inequality, reminding us that the American dream is still a work in progress. This cultural spotlight not only elevates Baraka’s voice as both poet and public servant, but also reaffirms his belief in the power of art to drive meaningful change.