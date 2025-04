Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie fired back at critics comparing her to Lil Kim and Tiny Harris, setting the record straight about her recent nose job.

Bhad Bhabie slammed comparisons to Lil Kim and Tiny Harris while addressing her recent nose job during a fiery Instagram Live session, insisting her swollen appearance is temporary and not the result of heavy makeup or editing.

The 21-year-old rapper, who underwent rhinoplasty earlier this year to “remove the hump” from her nose, made it clear she was tired of the chatter.

“Y’all saying I look like f###### Tiny and Lil Kim. B#### please,” she said bluntly. She also explained, “My nose is swollen. Your nose stays swollen for a year after you get a nose job.”

Bhad Bhabie didn’t hold back when discussing the online buzz. She told her followers, “If you see me look different, it’s probably because I have makeup on or somebody else edited the picture.”

She added, “The b###### y’all are comparing me to walk around with a face full of makeup and are never seen without it. I’m not even talking about nobody specific.”

Some speculated she was throwing shade at Alabama Barker, given their recent feud and diss tracks, but Bhad Bhabie mentioned no names.

Bhad Bhabie Claims Medics Cleared Nose Job Amid Cancer Battle

Earlier this year, Bhad Bhabie shared post-surgery photos showing bruising and swelling.

“Day 6!” she captioned one update. “Nose jobs are not for the weak!!” Despite undergoing treatment for blood cancer, Bhabie assured her followers the surgery was cleared by her medical team.

“I was cleared by my dr… Y’all don’t even know what type of cancer I have,” she said.

Bhad Bhabie shows her face days after getting her nose done. 👀😩 pic.twitter.com/ntsGqHTCy1 — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) January 21, 2025

Facing criticism for her cosmetic choices, Bhad Bhabie stood firm, saying, “Lying about plastic surgery is a problem… I choose to be open” and “This is my face. I didn’t like it so I fixed it.”

In March 2025, she claimed dissolved all her facial fillers, including those in her chin, lips and cheeks. She warned her followers, “Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it… it makes you look older.”