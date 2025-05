Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bow Wow is revisiting Orlando Brown’s explicit claims after the former Disney star made some wild allegations about their past.

Bow Wow didn’t hold back when asked about Orlando Brown’s bizarre sex allegations during a recent appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast with Shannon Sharpe, brushing off the viral wild comments with humor.

“That dude is hilarious,” Bow Wow said, laughing off Brown’s explicit claims that the two had a sexual encounter.

Sharpe pointed out that some people actually believed Brown’s story, to which Bow Wow shot back, “If they believe that, something wrong with them. They crazy as hell.”

He added, “That dude is smart, he knows what he’s doing, he ain’t no fool … I seen an interview where he said ‘people pay me … how much the money is determines am I going to be crazy.'”

Brown’s claims first made headlines in 2022 when he announced, “Lil Bow Wow got some bomb ass p####.”

He later doubled down with, “If you got bomb p####, you got to embrace that p####.”

Brown repeated similar remarks in a 2024 interview with Funny Marco, saying, “I f##### him like this,” while mimicking a motion on a chair. He added, “On my blood, on my momma.”

Bow Wow Says Orlando Brown Is “Talented” But Troubled

Despite the explicit nature of the comments, Bow Wow kept his cool and refused to escalate the situation during his interview with Sharpe.

“Always thought he was talented, yes he’s had troubles,” he stated. “Since all of these people put him on their platforms for clickbait, somebody needs to put the boy on TV and give him a real job.”

Bow Wow added, “As long as you ain’t playing with my money, ain’t playing with my kids, I ain’t trippin’.”

Brown, a former Disney Channel actor, has made similar claims about other celebrities, including Diddy, Drake and Usher.

While some online have questioned his mental health or speculated about substance use, others have dismissed his statements as trolling. Even Funny Marco, who interviewed Brown, said the comments were “probably a big troll,” though Brown insisted he was telling the truth.

Bow Wow, however, isn’t buying any of it. “Nobody taking him serious. It’s sad because he had potential to be great,” he said.