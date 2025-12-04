Brandy’s Team Claims Bizarre Beyoncé Comment Was Actually Hacking

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Brandy’s team says the singer was hacked after bizarre comments appeared under a Beyoncé post, causing confusion for us rumor-mongers.

If you follow our Instagram page, you already know things can get a little rambunctious over there. But not everything that happens over there makes it over here — and vice versa. So here’s the deal: on IG, Brandy allegedly jumped into the comments of a Beyoncé post and started asking Beyoncé to take a picture with her.

That definitely raised eyebrows. We know Brandy is cool, she’s on tour, and she’s not the type to beg anyone for a viral moment. It wasn’t impossible, though, because around the same time her brother Ray J asked Beyoncé and Jay-Z to stop by and greet his big sister. For a second, the two comments almost made sense together.

Almost.

But today, Brandy’s team hit social media and announced that the singer had been hacked, and that a bad actor had posted a bunch of things that did not come from her. They didn’t specifically mention the Beyoncé comment, but let’s be honest…that was the wildest thing “Brandy” appeared to say in the last few days. So we can pretty safely strike that from the record.

Ray J’s comment, however, still stands. He said it himself and even laughed about it in his video. So I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if Beyoncé and Jay-Z decide to take those pics.

For now, Brandy’s in the clear. And please, do yourself a favor: secure those socials.