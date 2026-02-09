Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Spark Breakup Rumors After Super Bowl LX

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B may have exited the Super Bowl early, but the real drama started after the game when breakup rumors with Stefon Diggs lit up the internet.

Cardi B was the talk of the Super Bowl…more than the game.

The postgame conversation after Super Bowl LX consisted of Bad Bunny and Cardi B. The whispers started at halftime. NFL star Stefon Diggs was failing fast as the Seattle Seahawks manhandled the New England Patriots – 29 to 13. The Hip-Hop and sports gossip universe noticed something else entirely: no support or love from Cardi.

According to social media detectives who never sleep, Cardi and Diggs quietly unfollowed each other shortly after the final whistle. On Super Bowl Sunday? In a losing effort? Add to that the fact that Cardi appeared to leave Levi’s Stadium early and suddenly the plot thickened again.

Cardi was spotted singing along to Bad Bunny from inside her car just after halftime. She made a brief cameo alongside Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Alix Earle, and Jessica Alba. Wonderful! Instead of celebrating a possible historic moment with her man, she left. DAMN!

READ ALSO: Stefon Diggs Sued Over Stolen Ferrari Slander

Even before kickoff, there were signs. When an ESPN reporter asked Cardi if she had any inspiring words for Diggs ahead of the game, she reportedly offered a curt “Good luck” and kept it moving. Just good luck, my guy. LOL! Five baby mamas and numerous court cases will do that.

But, do remember just two weeks ago, Cardi was on the field celebrating the Patriots’ AFC Championship win over the Denver Broncos. She was yelling “We are going to the Super Bowl” in head to toe leather and looking very much like a proud partner. Now? ICY! What changed?

The two went public with their romance last May at Madison Square Garden and welcomed a son together in November 2025. This has been a whirlwind. A newborn, a Super Bowl loss, and an apparent social media split is a lot. Cardi has three children with Offset and Diggs has those five kids with five other women…

READ ALSO: Offset Threatens To Shoot Stefon Diggs In The Knee

I guess Cardi unblended the family.

As always, nothing has been confirmed. AllHipHop rumors will stay in the mix like a fresh DJ blend.

She’s come a long way since we talked to her.