Cardi B Seems To Diss Nicki Minaj On Young Thug’s “Uy Scuti”

Cardi B’s verse on Young Thug’s “On The News” is being dissected as a bold diss toward Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty, reigniting their fiery rivalry.

Cardi B and Young Thug just dropped a grenade into the middle of a school yard. Everybody was relaxed—at least Nicki and Cardi. Cardi cleaned up all the chicks on her album, Am I The Drama? But not Nicki.

Cardi’s appearance on Thugger’s freshly released album Uy Scuti, she seems to change this notion. “On The News” has fans pulling out popcorn. Why? Because midway through her verse, Cardi spits: “How you laughing when I heard you getting beat on, gotta pay your n###a way every trip y’all be on.”

The Barbz and the Bardi Gang went into full detective mode. After a lull in the action, Cardi might’ve just fired another shot at Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty. You know Petty has a rep as a bad, bad man. People are wondering if he might get involved in this mess.

It would not be the first time. Petty and Offset had their own clash in 2023, but now that he is out of the picture, he may chill. The Nicki and Petty saga is rumored to be pretty toxic, but that is all unverified.

The second half paints Petty as a financially dependent husband. Nicki’s household has to be tense if they are having any discussion about this. He has had considerable legal troubles and very little career of note.

Young Thug has remained silent, but he certainly benefits since his streams are up. Do you think Cardi planned this to slow any momentum Nicki tries to get?

Nicki Minaj JUST announced her next studio album is slated for March 27, 2026. I am thinking this could be a coincidence.

So, did Cardi B diss Nicki Minaj on Young Thug’s “On The News”? People think so, but I am thinking “subs” do not matter until a name is mentioned.

Only time will tell, but I suspect Nicki will go off when the time is right.