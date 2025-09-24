Cardi B Spoke On Being Institutionalized, How Offset Situation Stopped Her Music Making

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B opened up about her mental health struggles with Offset, why she left and how Stefon Diggs is already stepping into her next chapter

Now we know why it took Cardi B seven years to drop a new album… maybe. They were together for eight years.

Cardi B is making sure nobody is left guessing about her personal life, speaking candidly about the end of her marriage to Offset and the fresh start she’s building with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

The Bronx superstar revealed during a recent online chat that her years with Offset took a toll on her mental health to the point where her label and management intervened.

She said she was not doing well mentally with this guy. Cardi added that she was effectively institutionalized for a period to focus on her well-being. She also admitted she struggled to create music while in what she described as a toxic environment.

That chapter, Cardi says, is now firmly behind her. While Offset reportedly faces a massive tax bill that added fuel to their split, Cardi insists her decision to move on is about more than finances. She said she could not record music under the conditions she was living in. And she was miserable. Cardi has addressed questions directly and I can respect that.

Now, the rapper is shifting gears with Diggs, the Buffalo Bills star who’s quickly taking on a central role in her life. Cardi confirmed she is pregnant with his child and expressed joy about the new relationship. According to her, Diggs has already made it known he hopes for a son and has even started tossing around potential baby names.

The romance hasn’t come without speculation. Diggs is rumored to have fathered another child recently, and some critics wonder if Cardi has simply traded one complicated situation for another. But Cardi brushed off the noise, even joking about finding a way to coexist with Diggs’ other alleged child’s mother.

Despite the chatter, Cardi insists she’s happy and focused on the future. The shift in tone from past interviews is striking, especially as she balances motherhood, a high-profile career and an all-new chapter in her personal life.

For a woman who has always lived with the world watching, Cardi’s message is simple this time: she’s healthier, she’s hopeful and she’s ready to move forward.