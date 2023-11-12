Are Casey Veggies & DJ Fresh The West Coast Hip-Hop Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

If there’s any artist and producer duo that’s both underrated and capable of bringing a whole new wave back to the West Coast, it’s Casey Veggies and DJ Fresh.

The pair of California natives recently connected for the first time during an event celebrating DJ Fresh’s recent compilation album, The Tonite Show. In addition to giving each other their flowers, Fresh and Veggies joined forces to perform their electric collab “The Payback”—which also features West Coast artists such as Guapdad 4000 and Problem. Think of like a cross between the swag and G-Funk eras in L.A. and then sprinkle some Bay Area ism’ on top, and this the type of vibe Fresh’s new s### is on.

Fresh recently shared a post on his personal Instagram page, celebrating the project, attracting well over a million streams within the first 14 days of its release. The 18-track project taps several West Coast and L.A. rap icons, including E-40, Lil B, Larry June and Jay Worthy along with multiple other cult favorite lyricists such as Curren$y, Cozz, Payroll Giovanni, Paul Wall, Killa Kyleon—I mean, the list goes on.

I could be wrong, but we may be witnessing a major resurgence of organic content from West Coast producers and artist based on the sample size DJ Fresh has presented in his collaborations with the likes of Veggies and more. Either way the vibes are definitely worth peeping and making a decision for yourself. Check out the post below for a recap of the event.