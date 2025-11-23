Cash Money Surprised New York With Two-Man Anniversary Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Only BG and Juvenile showed up for Cash Money’s 30th anniversary in Long Island, sparking questions about the missing crew.

Cash Money pulled up in New York Friday night (November 21)… well, kinda. The 30th anniversary celebration touched down in Long Island and people rolled out deep expecting the whole empire. You know, the full Birdman hand-rub special. But when the lights hit the stage, only BG and Juvenile slid through. Just them. That’s it. A two-man army holding down three decades of one of the biggest dynasties in Hip-Hop.

Now look… we all know Cash Money’s family tree has been through it all – hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes and more. They’ve separated, reunited, separated again, got cool again, not-so-cool again – and more. It’s a lot. But folks were surprised. They just did the No Limit Verzuz, minus Lil Wayne.

DJ Self jumped out and said the obvious: “Only 2 show up for the NYC show come on man cash Money yall gotta get it together man NYC love yall man don’t do us like this 😩” (No editing needed. You get it!)

People who bought tickets were expecting a whole celebration, not a duo set.

BUT — and this is a huge “but” — everybody who was actually at the show said BG and Juve tore that stage to pieces. They bodied it! New York crowds are not easy to impress and those two had the spot jumping. Even our own AllHipHop staff hit me up raving.

From what I’m hearing, when “Back That Azz Up” hit…the place turned into CHAOS.

So despite the missing members, the night was still a win. But let’s be honest… there’s a bigger conversation here. If this is the 30-year anniversary, Cash Money might want to regroup and re-strategize. And yes, get right with Turk. People love Turk. Turk brings value. Turk brings nostalgia. Turk is part of the DNA. Somebody gotta make that phone call. Other than that, salute BG and Juvie The Great!

We’ve got interviews with BG and Juvenile coming soon.

Stay tuned…