Cassidy Exposes Eazy The Block Captain’s Yearbook Photo And Internet Explodes

Cassidy shakes the battle world after a Pottsville High yearbook photo of Eazy The Block Captain surfaces online and sparks questions about his entire backstory.

Cassidy is supposed to be battling Eazy The Block Captain this week, but the battle is taking place on IG right now! He’s throwing haymaker! Eazy The Block Captain and a yearbook photo have the internet in a tizzy…all the way to Pottsville, Pennsylvania. OH MAN. This is wld and weird.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQVQZvZDtc5

Let’s talk about it.

Word is Cassidy got hold of Eazy’s 2004 Pottsville High School yearbook picture and posted it. Suddenly, we are questioning everybody and everything we thought we knew.

They laughing and roasting homeboy. Whoever narrated it sounded stunned, hurt, confused and entertained all at once. The screenshots matched up and it seems like they are not AI.

The running commentary didn’t let up. Eazy was compared to Bernie Mac’s nephew, a background extra from Saved By The Bell and more. This keeps going on and on and it feels like keeps keeps getting “worse.”

Outside of the jokes, there’s a deeper conversation bubbling. Fans are now circling around the bigger question: If the high school years were Pottsville, when did “the block” start?

And that’s the angle Cassidy is pushing, tapping directly into battle rap’s favorite pastime checking the résumé. Now, it is time to be clear. None of this confirms or denies anyone’s past. But in battle rap, perception is currency. And right now, Eazy’s biography is being challenged like nothing I have ever seen. I think he’s doing right by being quiet and watching and hopefully writing. Preparation will be GOLD when the battle happens over the weekend.

AllHipHop knows and might just have to pull up for this!

And Cassidy?

He’s somewhere in the cut, grinning like a man who knows he just flipped the culture on its side.