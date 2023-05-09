Charleston White Calls Child Services On Finesse2Tymes!

Finesse2Tymes and morality police officer Charleston White may be coming to a crossroads over a young rapper Lil King.

Charleston White manages to stay relevant in the news and the rumors. This time he has decided to call child protective services on Finesse2Tymes. For those I don’t know Finesse2Tymes is a rapper signed to Atlantic Records and he has a strong affiliation with J. Prince. He got my attention because he seems to have some consciousness in self-awareness, like icing up three Klansman on a noose. Anyway, the rapper allegedly posted a video of his son smoking marijuana. So Charleston White took it upon himself to call the kiddie authorities on the artist. He did not prefer to be anonymous, telling CPS: “I want them to know I did because I work with children and it’s my obligation to report something that you think children are in danger.” The other rapper – the kid in question – is Lil King AKA Finesse2Tymes’s “son.”

Here’s Lil King. Charleston White might be onto something. LOL!

By the way, Lil King’s mom just got out of jail and decided to clear up the rumors about her. She says she is NOT on crack! So, Lil King has a whole mom – that just got out of jail – and a whole dad that are alive…but not taking care of their son. And also, the grandma had custody of him, however it does not seem like she has any control over the situation. It looks like the set got him now.

Here’s mom talking: