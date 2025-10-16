Chrisean Rock Dumped By HoodTrophy Bino & Its All Because Of Blueface

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

HoodTrophy Bino ended things with Chrisean Rock after she refused to remove her Blueface tattoo and aired it all during a livestream.

The Los Angeles rapper, who started dating Rock back in August 2024, hopped on social media and made it real clear why he bounced: “If she can’t cover the s### up, then I’m gone. I don’t wanna look at a n####. I don’t wanna look at another n#### bro… It ain’t get covered up. The b#### don’t wanna cover it up, so I had to go.”

Yikes.

Bino didn’t hold back about how much he was into her, either, saying he loved Chrisean, but Blueface on her face just wasn’t working.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I was really in love,” he said. “I had to snap out of it because I was so f##### up, I was gonna crash out. If I ain’t snap out of it, she was gonna break my heart.”

Chrisean Rock and Bino first went public a few months ago, right around when Blueface started his four-year bid for violating probation on a 2021 assault case. She and Blue have had a chaotic back-and-forth for years and even have a kid together, born in 2023.

Now Blueface might be coming home soon.

His mom, Karlissa Saffold, said he’s “only days away from release.”

According to her, “He’s doing well, he’s doing his push-ups and sit-ups and preparing to come home. I get to talk to him couple times a week, he talks to the kids. He’s excited about coming home and getting to work and being a dad.”

That face tat has been a problem for a while. Earlier this year, Chrisean Rock hinted she might get it removed—maybe even move on from Blueface for good.

Clearly, that plan didn’t last long, and now she’s single again.