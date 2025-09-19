Damon Dash Finally Speaks On Rumors He Tried to Pursue Beyoncé During JAY-Z Romance

Damon Dash addressed speculation that he attempted to pursue a relationship with Beyoncé years after she had begun dating JAY-Z.

Damon Dash shut down long-standing whispers about trying to pursue Beyoncé while she was dating JAY-Z during a recent appearance on The Art of Dialogue, insisting he never crossed that line and was more interested in supermodel Gisele Bündchen at the time.

“Nah. I would never try to talk to another man’s wife,” Dash said when asked directly if there was any truth to the rumor.

He recalled a brief encounter with Beyoncé at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show, saying, “I ran into her once, and I think I had got a number at this Victoria’s Secret show, but to me she was like a little girl.”

He added that Beyoncé hadn’t reached her “full potential yet,” saying she was “a year or two” away from becoming a household name.

Dash emphasized that he never made another move after that. “I don’t want to say this because it’ll trigger too much. … But I never tried to talk to her after that.”

He also made it clear that he had a code when it came to women JAY-Z had dated. “I never looked at one of his girls and said, ‘I’mma smash her.’ That never happened. Once he would hit the chick, then I’m not f###### with her.”

Dash, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with JAY-Z, also claimed that women sometimes had to choose between the two of them. “Sometimes if there was a choice, they would choose me a lot, and sometimes they would choose him.”

He brought up the late singer Aaliyah, saying if JAY-Z had been physically involved with her, he wouldn’t have pursued her. “We were both going at her, but she chose me. That’s all. But it wasn’t like I was trying to take his girl. I mean, he might have had PTSD because of that, which I’m sure he did. You know, I can’t help how a girl feels.”

Damon Dash Claims He Doesn’t Know What Beyoncé Looks Like

Dash’s delivery during the interview was uneven, with moments of hesitation and repetition. At one point, he said, “I don’t even listen to Beyoncé records because I don’t want to want to f### her. I don’t want to see her shake her body. Even though Jay, I still consider him my brother… I don’t even really know what she looks like.”

When asked about a separate rumor that he tried to talk to Beyoncé at the “Change Clothes” video shoot in 2003, two years after JAY-Z began dating the singer, Dash dismissed it. “If I talked to her, I wasn’t trying to get at her.” He added, “I don’t even know how good she looks.”