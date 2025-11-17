Did Max B Sign To Nas’ Mass Appeal Records?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Has Max B signed a new deal with Nas’ Mass Appeal records? Streets are talking!

Could Max B and Nas be cooking something? The “Wave God” is free and has the streets on fire. Rumor has it…he just inked a deal with Mass Appeal. Harlem meets Queensbridge! Allegedly! This could be a match made in heaven, but some are saying it is already in jeopardy.

IF…if he signed with the label, it has been rumored that Nas, the Mass Appeal team and Max could be off in terms of their talks. Allegedly, the two have had a few miscommunications — or no communication at all. The streets say Max may have ghosted the legend!

Max is a legend too, for different reasons.

Max just came home after nearly 17 years, so if the man may need a little time to breathe! Nobody can fault him for that. But this is Nas! Other people have brought up Jim Jones’s name. As you know, Jim has had a lot to say about Nas and respective careers. You might recall Jim saying he’s got a “better catalog” than Esco. So, is this deal some kind of quiet chess move from Nas?

But then we gonna have to determine if it is even real.

The gossipers are saying Max B’s upcoming tracks will feature Dave East, another Mass Appeal artist that is close with Jim Jones. But, East recently linked up with Max! So, we all talked about that and thought there may be friction between Dave East and JJ. We see no evidence.

But, it seems like Max wants full independence and why wouldn’t he? He’s been down for nearly 20 years.

Despite the rumors, one thing’s for sure: Max B’s influence on New York culture is still massive. The flip-flops, the jewels, the wavy talk … that’s him! He was Harlem’s smooth outlaw! The melodic hustler!

I guess -time will tell.