Diddy Denies Reports He Was Drinking Alcohol In Jail

Diddy’s team says reports of him drinking in jail are false, dismissing rumors that he celebrated his birthday behind bars.

Diddy Denies Reports of Drinking Behind Bars as Social Media Speculation Grows

Diddy’s latest controversy isn’t about music, money or mogul moves. It’s about drank. Reports exploded online claiming the Bad Boy founder was caught drinking alcohol in jail, sparking a wave of speculation that he may have been celebrating his birthday with a little contraband.

Several outlets doubled down on the rumor, suggesting he might have been intoxicated during the incident. But according to new information, those claims may have been exaggerated—or flat-out false. A recent post from Diddy’s official X (formerly Twitter) account dismissed the reports entirely, calling them “completely false.”

So far, there’s been no indication that Diddy faced any disciplinary action related to the alleged incident at Fort Dix He hasn’t been placed in solitary confinement, nor has there been any mention of additional penalties. If true, that would suggest the story has more smoke than fire.

Still, the timing couldn’t be worse. The icon remains embroiled in a series of legal battles and is reportedly preparing to appeal a judge’s decision in this case that has him in prison in the first place. Any hint of rule-breaking inside the facility could complicate those efforts, even if the rumors don’t hold up under scrutiny.

The denial didn’t come directly from Diddy himself or his legal/social team, but the response carries enough weight to slow down the media frenzy that’s been circling him for months. Some critics argue that the narrative around Diddy has turned into a campaign to paint him as a hypocrite and a broken man rather than a defendant facing serious allegations.

For now, it seems the supposed jailhouse celebration was either blown out of proportion or completely fabricated. What’s clear is that the world continues to watch Diddy closely, waiting for the next twist in a saga that shows no signs of slowing down.

The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family. — LOVE (@Diddy) November 8, 2025