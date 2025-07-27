Donald Trump Could Be Dragged Back Into Epstein Scandal Over Alleged Missing Chicago Black Girls

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Black girls are vanishing in Chicago and a rumored link to Epstein could splatter on the president. People are demanding answers and justice.

OK, y’all. I’m about to speak on something I honestly don’t know much about—but I do want to give you something real to think about. It involves sex trafficking, missing Black girls in Chicago and Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, I already know where your mind is going. But stay with me.

There’s a quiet epidemic happening in Chicago: Black girls are disappearing at a staggering rate. You don’t have to take my word for it—look it up. The numbers are right there. Black women and girls go missing in far greater numbers than any other group in this country. But because they’re Black, we don’t hear about it every day. If they were white? You’d probably see daily coverage.

In Chicago, Black girls and women between the ages of 10 and 20 make up a disproportionately high percentage of missing person cases, despite being a smaller fraction of the city’s population. Specifically, they represent about 30% of all missing person cases in Chicago while only comprising 2% of the city’s population. A 2023 investigation by the Invisible Institute and City Bureau found that Black children, in general, account for 57% of missing person cases in Chicago.



It’s not treated like a national crisis. But it gets deeper. There’s a rumor floating around that connects Epstein, sex trafficking in and out of Chicago, missing Black girls and drug trafficking. And—guess who?

Yeah. Him.

This could get very messy. Trump is already trying to dodge the Epstein allegations. The man’s name pops up regularly in the Epstein files. And while he’s trying to distance himself, even some of his MAGA base isn’t buying it anymore. They are revolting. He’s like a fly caught in a spiderweb. He wriggles around thinking he’s slick, but that web’s got him. Not sure he knows this yet.

Now here’s something that’s always struck me as strange. Epstein was publicly known for targeting young white girls. That’s all the media ever really showed. But there are whispers now that Black girls may have also been victimized. The dots are starting to connect—and it’s not looking good.

There’s talk that this could blow up in the next few weeks or months—if it doesn’t get buried first. They’re already throwing deals at Ghislaine Maxwell. Yes, the same woman convicted of trafficking underage girls. She’s allegedly getting partial immunity. How?!

Let that sink in.

Meanwhile, Trump’s name is all over those flight logs. His ties to Epstein run deep. He maintains that he isn’t lying when everybody says he’s lying.

All of this should lead to convictions, expulsions, impeachments—something. But this is America under Trump’s rule. We need accountability. We need peace. We need to start caring about Black girls and women.

What do you think?